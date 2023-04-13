Many people dream of wearing designer clothes for their wedding. Especially us desi girls. Many of us dream of wearing a Sabyasachi lehenga for our wedding. But for the last few months we’ve been seeing interesting criticism of Sabyasachi’s advertisement campaigns. For instance, this recent Twitter discourse about how their model looks quite sad in the photograph.

From witty comments about the bride being sad because perhaps she's marrying against her will, to ones about how wearing a Sabyasachi lehenga is clearly not enough to be happy on your wedding day, netizens have roasted the ad like anything.

The only message I'm getting from this ad is….You could wear a #sabyasachi and still be unhappy 🥴 pic.twitter.com/LIqZUGGTA2 — . (@DopplersMuffin) April 6, 2023

I spent all my life in advertising but can’t understand why most models are made to look so sad and morose? Are they pro-melancholy or anti-smile??

Can someone please enlighten? pic.twitter.com/LMHOdGMMTy — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) April 6, 2023

That's a Sabyasachi ads sir



It shows ki bhaiya aap SAD ho jaoge aur aap barbad ho jaoge itna expensive dress le kar — SHASHANK BARANWAL 🇮🇳 (@followshashank1) April 6, 2023

Man she really doesn’t like wearing Sabyasachi pic.twitter.com/b8GmGVnRJX — Shambhav Sharma (@shambhav15) April 6, 2023

Man I really don't understand sabhyasachi aesthetics…



You are selling traditional outfits for one in a lifetime ceremonies and you make models pose like they absolutely hate it here.. https://t.co/7FBC3aHDM1 — ok (@padhlebehen) April 7, 2023

She is just sad because she is marrying a poor fellow. Her blouse was made from the same cloth as the groom's vest.



I remember, my Tai ji once gifted a cloth piece for pants to my dad, and said, "extra hai, issmay se bacche ki nikkar bhi nikal aayegi." 😂 https://t.co/IZ8hJojCAi — Rāhul (@BayAreaBiker) April 7, 2023

haha – maybe she didn't get paid for the shoot! https://t.co/zhdkQvc3bS — Sowmik Sengupta (@SowmikSengupta) April 6, 2023

It seems @SeemantiniBose knows what’s up. Because there are too many jokes about how many women have elaborately day dreamed about every detail of their wedding, except for who they are going to marry!

When you don’t want to get married to the boy but still agree because you get to wear sabyasachi wedding outfit. pic.twitter.com/m04g0rWYHu — Initnamees 🇮🇳 (@SeemantiniBose) April 6, 2023

You could wear a sabyasachi and still be unhappy pic.twitter.com/kv0y9dkpVB — Vaibhavi (@justvaibhavi) April 7, 2023

When you don't want to get married to the boy but your father agreed because of his Govt Job. https://t.co/JEnYGGLHFZ — 🇮🇳 दीपक सिंह 🚩 #mumbaiindians (@Kashyapsays) April 6, 2023

The girl looks like she got ready for a funeral but ended up getting married https://t.co/OtiruGSm9n — Kashyap (@kashyap_DL) April 7, 2023

Expressions of coughing mother of protagonist in 1960s Indian movies https://t.co/PmAtb30Bxe — Anoopsri🇮🇳 (@Anoopsri) April 6, 2023

Seriously. A prerequisite for wearing Sabyasachi originals seems to be a complete lack of smile or happiness on one's face. https://t.co/azvqpNtuSu — Roopa B (@Roopa13B) April 6, 2023