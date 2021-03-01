At the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards on February 28th, gorgeous celebrities graced the red carpet on-screen, online and even in the flesh to celebrate the best movies.

The star-studded evening brought out the brightest celebrities to set the benchmark of grace to another level. Hosted by the stunning Tina Fey and Amy Poehler in Los Angeles and New York, the awards' show became the platform to some amazing red carpet looks.

But, just in case you missed who wore what at the awards' show, here is a list of some of the best dressed celebrities who absolutely aced the fashion game last night.

1. The co-host, Tina Fey, paired a pitch-black mini tuxedo dress with fishnet tights for the awards' ceremony.

2. The stunner Regina King sparkled in dazzling sequinned dress by Louis Vuitton for the evening.

3. Gillian Anderson matched a metallic-hued, pleated gown by Christian Dior SS21 Couture with a cute black clutch.

4. Schitt's Creek star, Dan Levy, looked extremely dapper in Valentino Couture and Cartier.

5. Cynthia Erivo donned a neon-green Valentino Couture ensemble for the ceremony.

6. Shira Haas donned a stunning black sheer-skirted gown by Chanel.

7. The United States vs. Billie Holiday actor, Andra Day, sported a sea-blue tulle-skirted gown by Chanel for the event.

8. Singer Celeste graced the red carpet in a beautiful multicolored dress with subtle-green satin gloves.

9. The Leftovers star, Justin Theroux, looked extremely sophisticated in his black Saint Laurent suit.

10. The Knives Out star, Ana De Armas, went for a sequined sleeveless gown for the evening.

11. Kaley Cuoco looked just like a Disney princess in her ice blue Oscar de la Renta FW20 gown.

12. Kate Hudson dazzled the awards' ceremony with her asymmetric pearl-white dress.

13. The co-host, Amy Poehler, sported a dazzling sequin mini dress by Moschino with opaque tights.

14. The Crown star, Emma Corrin, looked ravishing in a mini dress by Miu Miu for virtual red carpet.

15. Julia Garner looked drop-dead gorgeous in her flapper-style Prada dress.

16. Elle Fanning made an entrance like a true goddess in her ice blue Gucci gown.

17. Laura Dern made her entry in a classy black tuxedo by Givenchy.

18. The Bridgerton star, Nicola Coughlan, donned a lime-yellow tulle dress by Molly Goddard from the SS20 collection.

19. Angela Bassett opted for a deep-purple feather-cut Dolce and Gabbana dress.

20. Carey Mulligan went for a straight-outta-fairytale look with a dusty pink Prada dress paired along with Cartier jewelry.

21. Rosamund Pike made hearts skip a beat with her Molly Goddard pink dress.

22. Sarah Paulson paired her purple cast with a custom bardot black-hued gown by Prada.

23. Kate Hudson looked sizzling hot in her monochrome off-shoulder column dress by Louis Vuitton.

24. Lana Condor donned a sky-blue gown embroidered with beautiful flowers by Monique Lhuillier for the red carpet.

25. The Queen's Gambit actress, Anya Taylor-Joy, wore an emerald green gown and cape by Christian Dior Haute Couture for an oh-so-gorgeous look.

26. Maria Bakalova looked ultra-chic in her strapless red gown by Giorgio Armani.

27. The gorgeous Margot Robbie looked effortlessly elegant in a ruffled, off-shoulder Chanel dress.

Who, according to you, hit the right spot of outfit of the night?