When it comes to weddings, we Indians really do make our weddings big and fat. Lots of clothes, big venues, and whatnot. Often, the bridal sari is one of the most expensive items at a wedding, and it's rarely ever worn again. But this bride showed us that it's possible to wear your wedding attire more than once.

Content creator Anushka Mulchandani re-used her wedding sari on five other occasions. She made a sustainable fashion choice while also keeping things super simple, yet stylish. The bride styled a stunning white and gold sari by designer Annie Nimmu in two different ways at her wedding. The first was with a dupatta over her head, for the main ceremony.

The second time around, she wore a gold jacket over the sari and removed the dupatta. She styled it this way for her reception.

For her third time, she wore the blouse and dupatta of the same sari with a bright coral coloured skirt for her cousin's wedding.

The next time, Anushka wore her wedding sari with a different blouse for another wedding. Yes, I know right? By now, I bet you're thinking 'wow!'

And then, she went on to wear the gold jacket from her wedding reception with another lehenga and blouse. Cool right?

You can watch her explain her outfits here too.

That's how you play smart!