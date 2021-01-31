If shopping is a guilty pleasure or a form of therapy for you but you also recognize just how much our planet needs anything but mindless consumption, thrifting might be your cup of tea. In the past couple of months, there seems to have been a sudden surge and emergence of online thrift stores. Especially Instagram thrift stores that are selling everything from preloved to upcycled/repurposed items.

On these thrift stores you can find everything from repurposed Louis Vuitton baguette bags, preloved Hawaiian shirts and handmade jewellery to beautiful satin corsets!

Thrift & Thrive is an Instagram thrift store where you can find preloved items such as puffer jackets from The North Face, plaid woolen shirts, great pairs of jeans (the ones made of sturdy denim blends) and varsity jackets in every colour combination possible.

Lulu Thrift is currently selling a lot of cute chunky knit woolen sweaters, cardigans, puffer jackets, long coats and those trendy, half sleeve sweaters. So, from what we can tell, they're always selling the trendiest and most fashionable pieces of the season!

Luu Lui curates and sells the prettiest swimwear, lingerie and corsets. Their bikini tops are the cutest and most fashionable ever, but our personal favorites are their corsets, because a good corset in one's closet goes a long way. There is no end to what all you can pair it with, a sari, a pair of jeans, a full length skirt, or absolutely anything you can dream of.

Panda Picked sells super cool vintage looking shirts, the kind you can wear with trousers and embody the suave and elegant fashion of the 80s (picture all of Diana's suits, and office wear from Wonder Woman 1984). Apart from that, you can also find chunky knit sweaters, the super trendy and in fashion tennis skirts, corsets and jackets on their page. You can score a lot of their pieces for around ₹ 1,000.

This thrift store is for all of us who love prints, bright colours and artsy paintings on our clothes. You can find super bright coloured Hawaiian shirts on their IG page (wearing one of these will make you feel like you've teleported to Goa), leather jackets, and edgy bomber jackets, too.

Aran Clothing is owned by Aran Dhanjal, who personally crafts and repurposes the items being sold on the store. Aran Clothing's most sought after items are their cute little shoulder bags. You know the ones that are flooding our IG feeds right now because the 90s are back? You can find shoulder bags in any colour and form on this store's page, whether that's a quirky cow print, or bright pink, snake print. Apart from this though, Aran Clothing sells shirts with beautiful, hand painted artwork on them too.

This one is a personal favourite, to be honest. Kiki Kloset sells mostly repurposed jewellery, crop tops and a few other accessories. We love the jewellery this store sells because they repurpose things like hardware from Prada bags to make chic necklace pendants. Other than this, the store sells a lot of tie dyed crop tops that give off major Y2K vibes, and are definitely worth taking a look at.

Pure Thrift sells a lot of swimwear, lingerie and other super elegant pieces of clothing like skirts and cardigans. It's a great store to take a look at for the corsets it has too! You can find good pieces here for about ₹ 1,000.

In and Out Thrifters sells everything from pretty cardigans, wool coats and comfy sweat pants to repurposed Louis Vuitton bags. So for instance, you can find a pair of good quality, preloved Adidas sweatpants, vintage New Balance sweatshirts or sturdy winter coats here easily for around ₹ 1,000.

As the name suggests, Badass Babes Club is a thrift store that sells really cool, and well, badass corsets! Imagine leather and satin corsets that give off major Instagram Baddie vibes. Apart from this though, you can find brightly printed, vacay worthy, printed shirts here too, all for around or under ₹ 1,000.

Are you ready to shop sustainably now?