It’s that time of the year again - yes, the chilling winter season. It is time to make merry, to catch up with friends and family over a hot cup of steaming cocoa, to frolic in your most fashionable winter wear and enjoy the weather to the fullest. You could forget the most important thing this winter season, and that is taking care of your skin! Though this season has its share of fun and frolic, it also brings dry and harsh weather damaging to your skin.

With great power comes great responsibility. So, here are five responsible ways you can maintain that winter glow with healthy skin this season:

1. Moisturise, moisturise, moisturise!

The winter season can be harsh on your skin leaving it exposed to dryness, itchiness, and chilly winds. Keep your skin hydrated and supple by using moisturisers and cleansing creams every day. It is a great idea to stock up on your body lotions and butter well in advance to avoid last-minute hassles in the cold season.

2. Eat right and try to exercise

The winter months are a time for indulgence. However, take care to counter the effects of unhealthy foods by eating them in moderation. Nutrition has a major role to play in the appearance and health of your skin. Healthy snacks like fruits and nuts would help maintain a balanced and nutritious diet, and also make your skin radiate with a soft winter glow. Regular exercise is also important to maintain overall fitness.

3. Limit exposure to water

Cold climate makes the skin vulnerable to various skin problems like flakiness, dryness, loss of blood circulation and tightness. You must limit your skin’s exposure to water to avoid sensitivity and irritation of the skin. Temperature and time duration controlled baths are the keys to healthy and radiant skin in the winter.

4. Remember to stay hydrated

You would most probably forget to drink water on an average winter day. The human body has a tendency to crave for fluids in the summer season because of internal dehydration from the heat. It is also important to stay hydrated in the winter as well. Drinking less water has a direct impact on skin, making it appear dull and lifeless.

5. Comfort comes first

Invest in comfortable and quality fabrics and woolens for the winter. Wearing uncomfortable layers can lead to skin irritation and tenderness, and leave it damaged.