Once upon a time, in a country not so far away, there lived a Bollywood's leading lady who was in love with India's ace cricketer. Two years ago, this millennial power couple went to Tuscany, Italy and got married in a hush-hush ceremony, leaving their fans major fairytale wedding goals.

It just feels like yesterday when I was gushing over Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's wedding pictures. I still remember the news came as a very pleasant surprise because nobody had a clue that they were planning to tie the knot anytime soon.

They managed to keep their wedding under the wraps so well that if I'm being honest, I genuinely thought that this was a drill for Manyavaar's upcoming project. Because I really didn't see this coming.

The beautiful ceremony that officially got Virushka together in the name of love forever became the fairytale wedding of our dreams, something that we'll never stop aww-ing over. Now that I think about it, Virushka's wedding set the bar for the perfect celebrity wedding very high.

It was exactly two years ago that we got the first glimpse of their super secretive fairytale wedding through these pictures. And we're thankful to Joseph Radhik-- their official photographer for blessing us with these:

From their quaint and luxurious 800-year-old castle-like Borgo Finocchieto, romantically surrounded by rolling vineyards to Anushka's bridal entry, there was nothing about this wedding that wasn't perfect.

And how can we forget this aesthetic yet desi breathtaking decor? The artfully chosen unicorn-isc palette of soothing pastels, the hydrangeas are all the things I didn't even know I wanted for my wedding up until I saw how magical and fairytale-like they could be.

A mandap that was decorated with fresh hydrangeas along with a hint of contemporary hanging candle holders was the mise-en-scène of our dreams. It was exactly how I envisioned a Disney Princess' wedding.

I think, indirectly, in a way, their modern-contemporary decor was a readymade Pinterest mood-board for me.

And can we please take a minute to talk about how Anushka decided to keep it really simple for her bridal entry and chose to fly solo as she walked down the aisle to tie the knot with her long-term lover Virat.

Her solo entry to Din Shagna Da without any phoolon ki chaadar or an overpowering bridal entry was truly a very powerful statement.

Anushka's classy, retro bridal hairdo was twinning perfectly with the whimsical, fairytale wedding decor. In fact, the bunch of hydrangeas covering her bun gave the desi hairdo a contemporary twist.

The Sabyasachi couple definitely slayed the look to their modern-classic Indian wedding.





Fun Fact: The handcrafted pale pink lehenga that gave us major #Goals actually took 67 karigars and 32 days to be perfected?

And is it only me who has noticed that Virat's dusky pink Chanderi safa perfectly matches the pink Japanese cultured pearls and baroques in Anushka's handcrafted jadau choker?

And this video that provided us with a glimpse of their fairytale wedding made me fall in love with The Wedding Filmer. I remember constantly watching this wedding on loop when it came out because it was so perfect.

And I think it's safe to say that duo enjoyed their own wedding with their close friends and family, after all, it was an exclusive guest list.

THERE IS SO MUCH OF LOVE IN THESE PICTURES, I AM DYING.

On their second year anniversary, the love between these two love-birds has only blossomed more. Their adorable posts are proof:

After watching Virushka's wedding, as a 20-something-year old, who'd never even thought about getting married, I realised that's exactly how I envisioned the wedding of my dreams.

Is it only me, or Virushka's wedding is the best celebrity wedding we've seen in a long time.