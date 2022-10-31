Have you ever gifted a wallet to someone? For the ones who have tried it, you know how great idea that is. Gifting wallet represents your caring nature towards your loved ones. Isn’t it? Wallets are a great way to make the relationships stronger. Now, let’s talk about its value in our lives.

You might love jeans’ pockets as much as you wish, but carrying wallet is definitely a smart choice. Wallets not only carry money or your small personal belongings but memories too. Majority of us keep our old passport-sized photographs in wallet that take us back to our childhood days. Some people also carry pictures of our family members, spouse, or former girlfriend/boyfriend inside it.

Representational image. Picture credits: iStock

Even if you are broke, you can still shop wallets at low cost. So, if you are planning to buy a wallet online, we have great deals for you.

Here are seven best wallets under 500 bucks that you can shop on Amazon:

1. WILDHORN Classic Blue Leather Wallet for Men: ₹225

If you have a budget of around 200-300 bucks, then you can buy this Wildhorn wallet. The classic blue purse for men is manufactured by using 100 per cent top grained genuine leather. This handcrafted wallet has a slim design and is stitched on all sides. It has six card slots and one coin pocket. The logo of its brand is imprinted on bottom right.

2. AL FASCINO Wallet for Men: ₹474

If you are looking for a wallet-cum-card holder, then this Al Faschino wallet is your go-to option. This smart and small brown leather wallet for men will keep everything organised. It has two spacious currency compartments, six card slots, one see-through compartment and two hidden pockets. The wallet also boasts of RFID-protected feature.

3. Lavie Ladies 2 Fold Wallet: ₹461

If you are searching a branded wallet for women, then we suggest you to buy this Lavie one. This square-shaped pink wallet is made up of faux leather and has one zip for closure. It has four pockets for cards, one slot for ID card, and one large main compartment for cash. The brand name is at the bottom centre.

4. ShopMantra Multicolor Faux Leather Printed Women’s Wallet: ₹499

If you are into prints and patterns, then you should buy this ShopMantra wallet. The multi-coloured clutch is also made up of faux leather. The wallet features one zipped pocket, four compartments, one slot for ID card and 11 slot for credit cards. It is an ideal gift for your sister, mom, or partner who prefer multi-coloured wallets.

5. Urban Forest Oliver Black RFID Blocking Leather Wallet for Men: ₹479

If you are looking for RFID-protected ones, then this Urban Forest wallet can be added to your cart. The black wallet for men is made up of leather material. It has six inbuilt card slots, two currency slots, one secret compartment, one coin pocket, and three transparent windows that you can use for your driver’s license or office ID. It also has a button closure inside. The wallet blocks RFID scanners that skim your personal information via credit/debit cards.

6. LONDON ALLEY Harley Vintage Brown RFID Blocking Men’s Leather Wallet: ₹489

Another RFID-protected wallet that we have in the list is this London Alley one. The vintage brown wallet is made up of oil wax-based leather. It has been thoroughly tested to block all RFID signals for credit cards and debit cards along with driver’s licence. The wallet features two currency compartments, six slots for credit/debit cards, two transparent windows, two secret compartments, one pocket for coin, and a zipper compartment as well. The wallet also has Harley-Davidson bike imprinted on top of it.

7. DailyObjects Blue Nylon Unisex Card Wallet: ₹399

If you are searching for an unisex wallet, then don’t miss this DailyObjects one. The blue wallet is made up of ballistic nylon and has soft polyester lining all around. The purse can hold up to eight credit or debits cards inside. This flip-styled wallet is washable. It is ideal for both men and women.

See! We just made your task easier than it was before. Isn’t it? Buy the aforementioned wallets on the official website of Amazon. You can also gift these ones to your family member or someone with whom you are really close.

Note: All images are taken from Amazon.