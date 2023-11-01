From having a ball during massive celebrations and ceremonies to being emotional about the new life that awaits her, there are numerous feelings that a woman goes through during her wedding.

However, the best and most important thing about weddings, for a bride, is buying her wedding trousseau. It takes time and patience to wait and pick the best bridal outfit to don on their wedding day.

While some choose to be the ‘main shaadi karungi, toh designer lehenga pehan ke hi karungi’ bride, several others choose to be the oh-so-minimal bride. Today, we asked women to reveal the cost of their wedding dresses and the answers were quite interesting. Let’s take a look.

1. “I got married in 1987 and I, along with my mother-in-law and sister-in-law, went to a famous shop in Chandni Chowk for my wedding lehenga. It cost around ₹20,000 back then and the lehenga had golden leaves work all over it.” -Sharmila Jain

2. “I wanted something extremely simple because I knew I would never wear that lehenga ever again. I searched a lot and found this affordable boutique near my home. I got my lehenga stitched with a simple fabric there. The entire lehenga was made in ₹7000. It was the best decision of my wedding shopping.” -Rukhmani Gaur

3. “TBH, I went full out during my wedding lehenga shopping. I wanted a lavish lehenga and jewelry for my big-fat wedding in Udaipur. I went for a designer lehenga that was for 8 lakhs and no, I don’t regret it. It was my day and I loved feeling like a princess in my dress.” –Adita Mehra

4. “It was my second wedding and I wanted something sober but different. I chose to wear a nude-hued ruffled pre-draped saree on my wedding day that cost around ₹10,000 and matched it with my husband’s saafaa. TBH, I was never a big fan of expensive dresses and the one I chose was so effortlessly easy to carry because it didn’t weigh 100 kilos. It’s always the celebration and people that matter, not the clothes.” -Aarushi K

5. “It was the first wedding in my family and I truly didn’t have a budget in my head when I went for my bridal wear shopping. I just knew that I would buy what clicked in my brain. I went to about 50 shops and found nothing that resonated with me. I come back home and see my naani wearing this stunning kanjivaram silk saree and man, that clicked the heck out of me. I wore that same saree, which she bought for ₹1500 in the 1960s, on my wedding night and it was just beyond perfect.” -Aabha Pillai

6. “Like every other girl, I used to drape my mother’s dupatta when I was a child. To be honest, I always wanted to wear a saree on my wedding day. I was never a lehenga girl and I finally did it. I bought this stunning pink and red bandhani saree with golden gotta-patti for ₹3000 from Jaipur and it was all so simple yet elegant.” -Gunjan Mathur

7. “My wedding lehenga was a designer one for about 2 lakhs. Honestly, I didn’t want to invest such a huge amount of my hard-earned money into a piece of clothing. However, my mother-in-law literally forced me to buy it. I have only worn it once and I never plan to wear that heavy-ass outfit ever again.” -Anonymous

8. “I didn’t have the time to go to a lot of stores for my bridal shopping. I only had a week to buy a lehenga for my wedding and I was shocked to see how expensive it was. The basic ones were starting from ₹25,000 in a small shop and I was baffled. I gave in and took one for ₹28,500. It’s quite useless, to be honest.” -Anonymous

9. “I got all my wedding outfits stitched from a premium boutique. The main bridal lehenga costed around ₹75,000 with all the heavy handwork.” -Radhika Manocha

10. “I rented my bridal saree for ₹10,000 from a local store and it was the smartest choice I ever made.” -Stuti Gokhale

