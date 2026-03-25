Yay, is the 2026-27 budget a big big cheers for women, education and transport?

A triple whammy? We’re so here for it!

Delhi’s 2026-27 budget is carefully designed as an integrated framework that focuses on women’s empowerment, educational support and improving the city’s transportation infrastructure.

The total budget is in the excess of ₹1 lakh crores (roughly $14 billion), demonstrating the government’s shift towards developing targeted welfare initiatives, in addition to continuing to develop infrastructure.

WOAH!

Although education has received the largest allocation of funding in the budget, with an increase from the previous year to ₹19,326 crores (an increase from ₹19,291 crores), percentage-wise, education’s overall share of the budget has slightly decreased from 19% to 18.64%.

However, what is more headline-worthy and hearty than just this percentage decline, is how the funding is being allocated. The government has begun to focus less on providing generalised allocations of money for educational purposes, and instead has begun to implement focused intervention programs that address the underlying systemic issues related to student dropouts; lack of infrastructure; and digital inequity.

Most notably, as one of the key initiatives in the budget, the Delhi government has allocated ₹90 crores (approximately $1 million) towards providing free bicycles for girls in class nine who attend government-run schools.

Is that what a win looks like? We think so.

In doing so, the government seeks to directly address transportation as one of the major barriers to girls remaining in school. Many girls experience difficulty getting to and from school, which may result in their missing excessive amounts of school or even dropping out altogether. Through the establishment of safe and independent transportation options, the government aims to increase retention rates and promote ongoing education opportunities for girls.

Laptops for Class 10 Toppers: Incentivising Academic Success

In an effort to support educational achievement and ensure equal opportunity in the digital age, the government will provide free laptops to students in Class 10 who have excelled academically. The government has earmarked ₹10 crore to fund this initiative.

Ab hoga academic comeback, laadle 🙂

School Infrastructure Development: Creating Additional Capacity and Improving Facilities

The budget places a strong emphasis on improving the physical infrastructure of schools, with the government allocating ₹200 crore for the construction of new schools and ₹275 crore for the expansion of existing schools.

Additionally, the government has set aside ₹5 crore for the creation of medical rooms in each government school, which helps to fill a long-standing gap in basic health services provided by schools by ensuring that students will have access to emergency medical services as needed.

Digital Learning Expansion: Increasing the Availability of Smart Classrooms Across Delhi

Delhi continues to develop into a leading player in the area of digital education; currently, approximately 7,000 classrooms are equipped with smart boards, and with a projected increase in this number to 8,777 by 2026-27, the government has set a goal of 21,000 smart classrooms by that time.

The budget provides ₹150 crore to support the establishment of additional smart classrooms. Efforts to adapt to a technology-based world through education are the focus of this initiative.

Sports, Libraries, and Government Policies Will Help Create a More Holistic Development Environment for Students

The budget includes a strong emphasis on developing the overall student rather than just focusing on academics. In order to develop sports facilities such as hostels, fields, and swimming pools, the government is providing ₹50 crore for this purpose.

Additionally, a proposal has been made to provide ₹2 crore for Crèches in government offices, which is a way of providing support to working parents. There has also been the introduction of a Private Play School Policy, which regulates the early childhood education sector and creates a standardised method of providing early childhood education.

In addition, the plan for building a common library infrastructure and a digital library will provide access to knowledge for all students in the city.

A Pro-Women Budget With Multiple Targeted Initiatives

The budget focuses greatly on pro-women policies, with numerous specific programmes designed to assist women in a variety of ways. The bicycle for girls programme is just one example, as the government has launched many other similar initiatives.

Ladies & Gentlemen, you’re not ready for this. (Inserts Jasmine Sandlas voice).

The government has allocated ₹260 crore to assist women by providing free LPG gas cylinders during festivals such as Diwali and Holi. In addition, ₹406 crore has been set aside to continue providing free bus fare for women, which has dramatically increased their ability to move around and work.

Additionally, the government plans to grant permits to 1,000 women to operate electric auto-rickshaws, creating additional employment opportunities and providing greater gender equality in urban transport. The Mahila Samridhi Yojana was highlighted in the budget with an allocation of ₹5,110 crore. The scheme will provide financial assistance (£2,500) monthly to eligible women (widows, separated, divorced, and abandoned).

The Mahila Samridhi Yojana will provide cash assistance to women and provides a way for vulnerable women to gain economic independence. It is an example of the changing nature of welfare programs; instead of using blanket approaches that create benefits for all women, it supports targeted initiatives that address specific socioeconomic challenges.

The Government of Delhi described the budget as a green budget, with a focus on environmental sustainability. The budget includes ₹200 crore for enhancing electric vehicle (EV) policies, while reducing pollution levels in the city.

Additionally, the Government has aligned this investment with its larger goals of improving the environment in Delhi, and bettering the transition to cleaner forms of transportation.

Infrastructure and Urban Ecosystem Development – The budget also includes ₹5,921 crore to the Public Works Department and an additional ₹7,887 crore for urban development and housing projects to create a better connection with citizens and improve the conditions of life in urban areas.

The Government of Delhi has also provided ₹1,352 crore for road re-carpeting and the creation of dust-free roads with large-scale re-carpeting of 750 km. Additionally, the newly allocated ₹151 crore will extend the Modi Mill Flyover to the intersection of Kalkaji and Savitri Cinema.

In an effort to enhance aesthetics and safety, an allocation of ₹200 crore will be used to remove overhead wiring throughout the city.

The Budget estimates revenues in Delhi will reach ₹74,000 crore in 2022-23. Additionally, the Government allocated ₹11,666 crore to The Municipal Corporation of Delhi, therefore continuing its financial support for civic services.

According to the Chief Minister, Delhi also ranks third in per capita income for the country, which reflects strong economic development and will support welfare and infrastructure initiatives.

Overall, the educational, empowerment, and mobility connections of the Delhi Budget 2026-2027 are unique in their integrated approach. The budget does not view education, women’s welfare, and infrastructure as three separate sectors; instead, they are interrelated through identifiable policies and specific financial allocations.