The individuals who talk and dream about doing massive things are usually laughed at in the beginning. However, it becomes a commendable tale about how they go on and achieve those heights on their own terms.

Ajay Gupta, an advertiser, also saw a dream but was ignored by the world. He, nevertheless, didn’t surrender and came up with innovative ideas to make his company reach new heights.

Twitter

Aditya, who goes by @thefaadguy, posted a thread on his social media account where he wrote about Ching’s founder, Ajay Gupta’s journey.

He started by mentioning that the founder noticed that people were consuming a lot of Chinese food from roadside stalls and decided to explore this sector.

1. Indians were consuming a lot of food from roadside stalls. One cuisine that stood out was Chinese. Maggi Noodles and Knorr manchow soups were selling like hotcakes. It was a new category, and advertiser Ajay Gupta wanted to explore it further.

He then wrote how he discovered Ching’s with a simple idea after finding out that the local desi touch was missing from the food.

2. Ajay masterfully sent out food tasters who would travel and eat Chinese food from different stalls in India. They found that the local Indian touch was missing, and there was no common name under which the streetside Chinese food was identifiable. In 1995, Ajay founded…

3. The idea was simple ⏩ Offer Chinese food ingredients so that roadside stalls could have the local twist and people could make the recipes at home. Ching's launched a range of sauces – Soy Sauce, Green Chilli Sauce and Red Chilli Sauce.

However, he was let down by the distributors as no one wanted to invest in his products.

4. Ajay went to distributors but heard the word " NO" every time from them. Nobody had the confidence that this product would sell. Ajay was thinking, and then he found a masterstroke. 👇

He came up with the brilliant idea of selling his products for free and labeled these roadstalls as “Ching’s Food Stall.”

5. He started giving the product for free to the roadside food stall owners. The stall owners started using their sauces to make their food. Ajay would even sponsor the popular stalls as "Ching's food stall." 🙌

Within a short period of time, his brand became a household name and people started accepting his products. Later, he opened a 2.5 crores factory, which was the first of its kind.

6. With little investment, Ching's became a household name. Every distributor from Nagaland to Kanyakumari wanted it. In 1996, Ajay brought the production in-house and set up a 2.5 CR mega factory in Nashik. It was the first time an Indo-Chinese food factory opened in India. 🚀

He then launched different products and sauces under his brand name. However, he decided to take things to the next level.

7. Before big FMCG players could enter, Ajay launched Hakka noodles and International sauces under "Smith and Jones". It became the entire ingredient brand for households to make Indo-Chinese at home.

8. By 2010, Ching's was doing 110 CR in revenue. It's "Ching Khao baaki bhul jao" was a big hit on social media too. It amassed 100K+ followers with over 70+ million page views just by social media. It had a monopoly in the market, but Ajay knew something was missing 🤔

They hired Ranveer Singh as their brand ambassador. Needless to mention, it became an instant hit.

9. If you had to reach the masses, you needed Bollywood. In 2014, Ajay roped in Ranveer Singh as the brand ambassador. Ranveer Singh became "Captain Ranveer Ching" now. It was one of the first times an actor's name was integrated with the brand. The ad became a runaway success.

In 2015, the company was valued at over 1500 crores. In 2023, it became a 1000 crores company and several brands wanted to acquire it. Eventually, Tata bagged the deal for 5500 crores.

10.From 110 CR, Ching's became a 350 CR + brand in 2015. It was present in 150,000 stores and 11 states across India. US private equity firm General Atlantic coughed up a 27% stake, valuing the company at over 1500 CR. 💸

11. Ching's became a 1000 CR company by 2023. It had a presence in over 400,000 stores and an unbelievable 25% Profit margin. Nestle, Tata, and ITC wanted to acquire Ajay's company. However, Tata bagged the deal and will buy the company at 5500 CR. ✅

Like they say, all’s well that ends well.

➡️ Ajay was laughed upon by many when he said the word "Desi Chinese" in the market. Today, it is a 10,000 CR category, and Ajay is its undisputed leader. ⭐

This is such an amazing motivational story that deserves to reach the masses.