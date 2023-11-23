The individuals who talk and dream about doing massive things are usually laughed at in the beginning. However, it becomes a commendable tale about how they go on and achieve those heights on their own terms.
Ajay Gupta, an advertiser, also saw a dream but was ignored by the world. He, nevertheless, didn’t surrender and came up with innovative ideas to make his company reach new heights.
Aditya, who goes by @thefaadguy, posted a thread on his social media account where he wrote about Ching’s founder, Ajay Gupta’s journey.
He started by mentioning that the founder noticed that people were consuming a lot of Chinese food from roadside stalls and decided to explore this sector.
He then wrote how he discovered Ching’s with a simple idea after finding out that the local desi touch was missing from the food.
However, he was let down by the distributors as no one wanted to invest in his products.
He came up with the brilliant idea of selling his products for free and labeled these roadstalls as “Ching’s Food Stall.”
Within a short period of time, his brand became a household name and people started accepting his products. Later, he opened a 2.5 crores factory, which was the first of its kind.
He then launched different products and sauces under his brand name. However, he decided to take things to the next level.
They hired Ranveer Singh as their brand ambassador. Needless to mention, it became an instant hit.
In 2015, the company was valued at over 1500 crores. In 2023, it became a 1000 crores company and several brands wanted to acquire it. Eventually, Tata bagged the deal for 5500 crores.
Like they say, all’s well that ends well.
This is such an amazing motivational story that deserves to reach the masses.