Crypto might be new to our ears but it has been here for a while and it has been a massively successful industry. Case in point, these 10 people who invested in crypto at their own convenience and time and guess what, the money came pouring in.

But just to be clear, while these are great success stories, there's no guarantee that investing in Crypto-currencies will give you a windfall in cash. Just like with every investment people do, there's an element of risk involved. Having said that, let's have a look at the success stories.

1. Javed Khan took a little risk to invest just enough to buy himself a Bentley.

In 2018, when Bitcoin’s price was around $3,000, Javed Khan started using crypto because it was easier to transfer money this way. But every time he would let a Bitcoin just sit, its price would go up. So he saw an opportunity in this.

Khan carefully started buying Bitcoin when there was no news about it when the price was low. In 2020, he cashed his Bitcoin and bought himself a Bentley.

2. Daniel Crocker bought a house for himself after investing in and keeping the coins for 8 years.

In 2012, when Daniel was working as an apprentice at an IT company, he would chat with his colleagues about making some extra money. So when he heard about Bitcoin, Daniel decided to invest in it.

He kept those coins for 8 years as their value kept increasing. Last year he sold some of those coins for half the deposit on the new house he bought!

3. Jeremy Gardner became a millionaire by the age of 30.

Gardner saw an opportunity in crypto when he realised anyone with an internet connection could send money to someone else. In 2013, he started investing in bitcoin. He turned the majority of his savings and stock holdings into cryptocurrency investments. And as the prices rose, so did his stock making him a millionaire by the age of 30.

4. Kane Ellis, an Australian entrepreneur started mining bitcoin in 2010 when the cost was only $1.60.

Ellis might have started a technology consulting company Nerd Herd at the age of 18 but his biggest investment still was the bitcoin he mined in 2010. See, years later, when he sold a little bit of the coins he had mined all those years ago, they bought him a $200,000 Maserati.

5. For James Saye, it was a paid vacation in Iceland.

Back in 2017, James was a bit hesitant to invest in crypto but he took the chance and purchased £500 of crypto. The price went up 500%, he cashed in his profits for £2500 and bought himself a nice expensive holiday to Iceland.

6. Kristoffer Koch might have forgotten about the bitcoin he had mined in 2009 for $26 but when he cashed a fifth of it in 2013, he took home $886,000.

In 2009, Kristoffer was busy writing his master thesis on encryption technology at his University in Norway, where he came across bitcoin. Curious to experience what it was all about he decided to spend around $26 which bought him 5,000 bitcoin. Yup, it was dirt cheap at the time.

When he cashed some of them in, after hearing about bitcoin on the news, he realised he was basically a millionaire. He still has 4,000 bitcoin to his name.

7. Kingsley Advani sold everything he owned and used the cash to buy crypto. The bet worked, when that investment turned into a seven-figure sum.

Speaking about his success and the scope of crypto, he says:

I think at no point in human history have people in their 20s had such an opportunity to invest in such high-growth assets," Kingsley told Business Insider. “It's like a rebellion to traditional finance. You don't need centralized banks to send money—you have these great pieces of tech send money for you through cryptography. So unlike banks, it's faster, cheaper, and more secure.

8. Erik Finman had made a bet with his parents that he wouldn't have to go to college if he became a millionaire by 18. Surprise, surprise...

In 2011, Erik Finman was just 12 years old when he received a generous gift of $1,000 from his grandmother, all of which he spent on mining crypto. It paid off because bitcoin was valued at $1,200 just a couple of years later. Erik used that money to start an online education company called Botangle.

Bontangle garnered interest from investors who offered to buy the company for $100,00 or 300 bitcoin. Erik chose bitcoin again. Why? Because he had made a bet with his parents that if he were a billionaire at 18, then he wouldn't have to go to college. Long story short, Erik doesn't to college!

9. Mr Smith was able to quit his job and travel the world.

Nobody knows who Mr Smith actually is but his story is legendary. While working in Silicon Valley in 2010, he invested $3,000. With the price of bitcoin only US 15 cents at the time, that means he had almost 20,000 bitcoin.

3 years later, with the price rising by 10% or more every day, he sold 2,000 coins when the price hit $350. When the price hit $800 a few days later, he sold another 2,000 coins. He’d already netted $2.3 million. Today, he is a legit world traveller!

10. Heather Delaney has slowly built up her pension fund by steadily investing in crypto over the years.

Speaking about her investments, she says:

I put in £5 at the very beginning and I've built it slowly and steadily over time... I know loads of people who have done exciting things with their investments, but for me, it's part of my pension plan.

While the real success of her investment will be judged when she finally cashes out, she's already up by 500%.

So, feeling inspired yet?

Disclaimer: It should be noted that we are not guaranteeing any returns or offering financial advice of any kind. We suggest you do your own research before making any investments.