With the explosive rise in interest around cryptocurrency in the last few years, we're also being overloaded with differing facts around how to navigate the currency and which ones to trust the most. It's not plain old Bitcoin anymore like back in the day - now there's all kinds of strange-named monies in the market. Here are some of the best and most reliable ones.

1. Ethereum

One of the most popular forms of cryptocurrency in the world, the value of Ethereum has skyrocketed from around $11 in 2015 to over $4400 in 2021. It's a reliable cryptocurrency and blockchain platform that's the mainstay of many crypto traders.

2. Bitcoin

The one that started it all - Bitcoin still holds sway as the most common cryptocurrency globally, despite hundreds of others cropping up over the last few years.

3. Cardano

As of October 2021, Cardano's price was at $2.01, a marked increase from just 3 years ago. This cryptocurrency is preferred by some users because it involves less transaction time, which can be a make or break for many traders/investors.

4. Solana's SOL

Solana is a blockchain platform and its internal cryptocurrency is called SOL. Experts have valued it as being a long-term competitor to Ethereum in terms of ease of use. SOL’s price started at $0.77 in 2020 and by 2021, its price was almost $201.91. That's a massive gain.

5. Binance Coin

Binance is apparently the largest exchange in the world in terms of daily trading volume of cryptocurrencies, and their coin has seen a gain of more than 530,000% in a matter of 4 years.

6. Tether

Tether is a cryptocurrency that's also known as a stablecoin because it was envisioned to always maintain a US$1.00 value. Considering just how volatile the crypto markets are, some investors and traders find comfort in the stability of this coin.

7. Dogecoin

This cryptocurrency got a massive PR boost after an endorsement by Elon Musk on Twitter. Considering there's no limit to the number of Dogecoins that can be created, it's a volatile and and riskier option in terms of crypto investment. However, it's current value is rather high.

8. Polkadot

Crypto analysts have stated that Polkadot is one of the currencies that are headed for a boost. Polkadot essentially created a network that connects various blockchains so they can work together, and its current worth is $44.19.

9. Shiba Inu

Another currency that seems like a joke (and was actually birthed from a meme) is Shiba Inu. While some of the bigger cryptocurrencies have experienced a fall, Shiba Inu has actually seen a rebound in recent days. It was created in August 2020 by an anonymous person or group known as 'Ryoshi'.

10. Ripple's XRP

XRP is the cryptocurrency token of a company called Ripple, and it's seen a slow but steady rise in value over the last 4 years. It's currently worth $1.08.

