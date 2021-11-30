Crypto can be a tad confusing if you have just had a peek through the magic curtain. But that's why we are here. Today, we will be looking at some cryptocurrencies and the stories behind their origins!

1. Dogecoin

Dogecoin is a satirical homage to bitcoin. It was originally started as a joke and was named after the famous Shiba-Inu meme. It was created by software engineers Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer to make fun of the wide range of cryptocurrencies in the market.

2. Ethereum

Vitalik Buterin, one of the authors of Etherium, chose the name after browsing a list of elements from science fiction on Wikipedia. The name was actually inspired by Anime. Hayao Miyazaki's Laputa: Castle In The Sky, served as an inspiration for Vitalik Buterin.

3. Potcoin

PotCoin is designed to provide a decentralized banking infrastructure for the legal cannabis industry, hence the name! Potcoin provides a banking solution bringing cannabis businesses and consumers together on a decentralized platform.

4. Trumpcoin

While Donald Trump isn't directly associated with the cryptocurrency, Trumpcoin's website says that it aims to "integrate itself into the agenda of Donald Trump" and "aid in funding projects domestically and worldwide."

5. Putincoin

Named after the Russian President, it was "created to pay tribute to the people and the president of one of the largest and greatest countries in the world: Russia!" It is often refered to as the PutCoin.

6. Coinye

Coinye, formerly Coinye West, is an abandoned cryptocurrency. It is named after Kanye West but the rapper has nothing to do with it. As a matter of fact, West and his lawyers sued the life out of it over trademark infringement.

7. Unobtanium

According to the cryptocurrency's website, it is platinum to bitcoin's gold. It is named after the fictional metal of Unobtanium, which is very rare and is found only in the core of the moon, Pandora. Only 250,000 Uno coins will ever be mined over the next 300 years.

8. Fuzzballs

This coin is intended to buy gifts or for parties. You can even buy keychains and bottle openers from the Fuzz shop. According to the coin's website:

You mine this to gift people, in IRC rooms or Chat rooms. Small items for gifting will be added to the FUZZ shop over time such as keychains, bottle openers and will be available for purchasing with FUZZ or equal BTC.

9. Cthulhu Offerings

Named after the infamous Lovecraft monster, the coins are used as a ritual sacrifice for the creature! This is literally on the website.

As the equinox approaches we begin the ritual; four weeks and five days long it builds until Cthulhu awakens and one worshipper is rewarded greatly…During the last five days, the 'Tharanak shagg,' or "promise of dreamland," the ritual reaches final pitch and the daily special blocks are highly increased. Finally Cthulhu will return after the xxx665th offering has paid tribute to the Great Old One and he will bestow a bounty deserving of Him upon one lucky worshiper.” All hail Cthulhu.

Well, this is one place you have to be creative or be judged!

