Recently, I was doing an article on the salaries of CEOs from around the world, when I stumbled upon Sue Nabi, the CEO of Coty. Since I had never heard of this company, I went to Google to see what they do. And to my surprise, although I had never heard of Coty, I had heard of and used the brands that they own. There are SO many of them including Adidas, Tiffany & Co, Calvin Klein, Gucci, and so many more.

Today, I won’t just tell you about Coty, the hundred-year-old company; we’ll also look at the brands they own that we absolutely love.

ADVERTISEMENT Global Cosmetics News

The Origin Story

Coty was founded in 1904 in Paris, France by Joseph Marie François Spoturno. And for 119 years now, it remains the number-one fragrance company in the world.

To launch his new business, he chose a new name – something that would evoke elegance and beauty to consumers around the world. Inspired by his mother, Marie Adolphine Coti, François changed the “i” of her maiden name to a “y”, and with that Coty was born. Coty

Coty

ADVERTISEMENT In their glorious hundred years journey, from the World War to the Great Depression, they have seen it all. And interestingly, have stood strong.

Today, Coty has a lot of brands, ranging from fragrances to skincare to cosmetics. But at the time of its inception, it only focussed on fragrances. They intrigued their customers with their constant innovation and unique bottle designs.

The first sales pitch

In fact, the story of how they onboarded their first account is pretty interesting too. Their very first fragrance was called La Rose Jacqueminot, what they did differently was that they focused on a single floral note and took the help of synthetic molecules to give a whole new olfactory experience.

During a sales pitch, François accidentally dropped a bottle of La Rose Jacqueminot on the sales floor of the Parisian department store Les Grands Magasins du Louvre. The whole place got engulfed with this fragrance and attracted the nearby customers and François got his first customer.

ADVERTISEMENT Fragrantic

It was these innovations – working on different fragrances, putting them in attractive and unique bottles, and using such interesting marketing techniques that made Coty a pioneer in the field.

Within the first decade, Coty expanded its product portfolio to include cosmetics and beauty products including hair, nail, skin, and men’s toiletries.

Through the wars

The World War had a mixed effect on the brand. While its sales increased as soldiers brought back Coty perfumes and cosmetics for women waiting for them at home after World War 1, World War 2 made Coty adapt to rationed products and produce camouflage makeup, insect repellants, and other wartime needs.

ADVERTISEMENT Coty

The Air Spun face powder they had launched back then is described as “one of the best products of all time” and still remains mostly unchanged.

The changing ownership

The company has changed ownership several times throughout its lifetime. After the demise of the founder, it went to his first wife Yvonne Le Baron, who sailed it through the hardships of the war.

In 1963, Coty was acquired by Pfizer as it wanted to expand from pharmaceuticals into consumer products. Post-acquisition, the brand launched more fragrances and cosmetics aimed at the youth in an attempt to reinforce Coty’s status as a pillar of modern beauty.

ADVERTISEMENT Coty

In 1992, Joh. A. Benckiser G.m.b.H. of JAB, a German conglomerate, acquired Coty.

In 1996, The Lancaster Group of brands was merged with Coty and in 2001, it continued its portfolio expansion by partnering with leading brands. Today, it not just owns a portfolio of luxury brands, and perfume segments of famous brands, but also has celebrity names like Kylie Jenner, David Beckham, etc under its umbrella.

Throughout the years, it has become #1 in fragrance, #2 in professional hair colour & styling and #3 in cosmetics across the globe.

Let’s have a look at some Brands owned by Coty

1. Adidas Fragrance

Coty

2. Bourjois

Cosmetics Business

3. Burberry Fragrance

ADVERTISEMENT Cosmetics Business

4. Calvin Klein Fragrance

Coty

5. Chloé Fragrance

Coty

6. David Beckham Fragrance

Coty

7. Davidoff Fragrance

Coty

8. Escada Fragrance

ADVERTISEMENT

9. Gucci Beauty

Coty

10. Hugo Boss Fragrance

11. Jil Sander Fragrance

Coty

12. Katy Perry Parfums

Coty

13. Kylie Baby

ADVERTISEMENT Harper’s Bazaar

14. Kylie Cosmetics

15. Kylie Skin

16. Lacoste Fragrance

17. Lancaster

18. Marc Jacobs Fragrance

ADVERTISEMENT

19. Max Factor

20. Miu Miu Fragrance

21. Nautica Fragrances

22. Orveda

23. Philosophy

ADVERTISEMENT

24. Rimmel

Boots

25. SKKN

It’s Nice That

26. Tiffany & Co. Fragrances

27. Vera Wang Fragrance

Pinterest

Pretty interesting, right?