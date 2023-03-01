We have a perception of company founders minting lakhs or crores. Isn’t it? According to the Economic Times, Indian CEOs were paid an average compensation of ₹11.2 crore in FY22, highest in three years back then. Ashneer Grover, the former CEO of BharatPe, a fintech company, reportedly received a salary of ₹1.69 crore in the same financial year.

However, CRED founder Kunal Shah allegedly earns quite low. Shah recently held an ‘Ask Me Anything’ (AMA) session on Instagram in which he revealed his monthly salary.

His digits will leave you astounded.

A Twitter user, @Iampatelajeet, shared a screenshot of Shah’s Instagram story that featured a question about the salary of the founder. “You salary at CRED is so low? How do you survive?” someone had asked the CEO. To which, he replied, “I don’t believe I should get a good salary till the company is profitable. My salary at CRED is Rs 15,000 per month…”

“I can survive as I sold my company FreeCharge in the past,” Shah, who also founded FreeCharge, added.

"There are CEOs who take salaries in crores, then we have Kunal Shah," wrote the Twitter user.

There are CEOs who take salaries in crores then we have Kunal Shah. 💖 pic.twitter.com/aahaDJmdAm — Ajeet Patel | Leetcode ⚡ (@Iampatelajeet) February 26, 2023

Let’s check out netizens’ reactions:

While some called it a tax-saving strategy, other praised the CRED founder.

being humble and flexing in the same sentence.

His words always poke me to be curious. — Ankit Tamboli (@ankit_jds) February 26, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT Bro, it's called tax saving, 😂



He definitely spending millions on his lifestyle. — Harsh sharma, YouTube Growth (@Harshsh72075692) February 26, 2023

He's also an angel investor and has invested in over 500 startups



Atleast he is being honest that the company is not profitable yet. — Driven_By_Th3_Power_of_Cringe (@sidg30) February 27, 2023

He should take salary in Cred coins @kunalb11 https://t.co/dgkTH5SqAB — DG 🇮🇳 (@dhavalgandhi007) February 27, 2023

Very impressive 👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/zrQSX1vgz2 — Arnav Singhal (@ArnavSinghal19) February 26, 2023

brother if your company is in loss how will ceo make salary in crores https://t.co/zzSBkpxcFA — FACE yourself (@insfireschoco) February 26, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT Very impressive 👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/zrQSX1vgz2 — Arnav Singhal (@ArnavSinghal19) February 26, 2023

He has a billion in cred coins https://t.co/LM6ubAgmbD — Punit (@shukla_punit) February 26, 2023

Who here is fool enough to think taking home 15K makes a difference in his life?



I mean the guy sold his startup worth hundreds of crores. He's loaded. https://t.co/SBQonFADL9 — Navin | Tennis in my soul | Content on my mind (@vocabartist) February 26, 2023

He has a billion in cred coins https://t.co/LM6ubAgmbD — Punit (@shukla_punit) February 26, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT Kunal @kunalb11 is a true inspiration! His dedication to creating innovative solutions that benefit society and his team rather than focusing on personal gain sets him apart from other CEOs. A great reminder that success isn't just measured in crores but in impact and leadership. — Keshav Mahajan (@GuptaTalks) February 27, 2023

Kunal Shah founded CRED, a fintech company in Bengaluru in 2018. CRED is a reward-based credit card application that lets its users to pay for house rents, mobile recharge, etc.