Alongside the explosive rise in crypto trading and the advent of its normalisation has been an uptick in videos on YouTube by people who seem to understand the elusive currency better. There are a bunch of highly respected cryptocurrency 'influencers', for want of a better term, who give advice as well as explain the market and all its volatile leanings. Here are a few you can follow.

One of the most popular online crypto advisers for the Indian market would be this YouTube channel, where Aditya Singh regularly speaks on the pros and cons of holding, investing and other crypto terms that I don't fully understand. Check it out!

While his comedic side is on full display via the many streams and show reviews he does online, Tanmay Bhatt also runs a YouTube channel focusing on money, some of which pertains to cryptocurrency. It's an entertaining way to learn the basics of the trade.

Another Indian individual who is actively involved in and regularly posts videos around crypto is Pushpendra Singh, who you can follow on YouTube as well as Instagram for advice on whether that dogecoin purchase was a good idea.

He's the co-founder of Ethereum, and one of the world's youngest crypto billionaires, with an estimated net worth of $21 billion. So yeah, follow him on Twitter, Instagram, wherever you can.

Benjamin's Youtube bio says this - 'You have just jumped into the cryptoverse, which provides high quality cryptocurrency education to those who want to dive deeper into the metrics'. Intimidating, but also highly intriguing. This guy is a math wiz who regularly makes crypto videos.

In case you forgot, #Bitcoin hit a new all-time-high today. — Benjamin Cowen (@intocryptoverse) November 10, 2021

Lee is a computer scientist, founder of Litecoin, and a reliable crypto guru who's also worked with Coinbase. He regularly posts about the market on his socials, so be sure to check him out.

Voorhees founded the crypto exchange platform ShapeShift, and also co-founded the Bitcoin wallet Coinapult. With all this experience, he's becoming the go-to guy for crypto advice, which he dishes out on Twitter and the like.

Haven is one of the coolest projects in crypto.



Fork of Monero, so all asset balances/transfers are private.



And then builds in algorithmic stablecoins, such as xUSD or xAU (gold!)



So with this you can store wealth privately in a gold derivative, no intermediaries 😎 https://t.co/f9H7KdC8vq — Erik Voorhees (@ErikVoorhees) November 10, 2021

Sara discusses crypto-related news and offers market analysis through her channel Altcoin Buzz Ladies. Check it out!

One of the most popular names in the crypto world, this Greek-British blockchain guru has written books such as Mastering Bitcoin: Unlocking Digital Currencies and Mastering Ethereum. He also runs a YouTube channel called aantonop which provides crypto advice.

Merten is a crypto analyst and the founder of DataDash, a YouTube channel that helps you understand the potential of cryptocurrencies.

