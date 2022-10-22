A company which encourages entrepreneurial spirit in its employees have tremendous growth opportunity. On the other hand, the same companies see a lot of extraordinarily talented employees leaving the firm to start a venture of their own. And some of them, really make it big. Today, we will look at some of the ex-employees of famous companies who went on to create successful ventures of their own.
1. Flipkart
Flipkart was founded by Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal, who were ex-employees of e-commerce giant, Amazon.
2. Cure.Fit
Wellness and fitness brand cure.fit was founded by Mukesh Bansal and Ankit Nagori. Mukesh is also the co-founder of Myntra while Ankit was the Chief Business Officer of Flipkart for over 6 years.
3. Groww
Groww is a rapidly growing investment platform founded by ex-Flipkart employees Lalit Keshre, Harsh Jain, Ishan Bansal and Neeraj Singh.
4. PhonePe
Digital Payments and Financial Payments company PhonePe was founded by Sameer Nigam, Rahul Chari and Burzin Engineer. Both Sameer and Rahul are ex-employees of Flipkart.
5. LinkedIn
The business and employment-oriented online service, LinkedIn, was founded by Reid Hoffman. Reid was an ex-PayPal employee.
6. Yelp
Yelp, the crowd-sourced reviews services company, was founded by the co-founder of PayPal Russel Simons and an ex-employee of PayPal, Jeremy Stoppelman.
7. WhatsApp
WhatsApp was founded by Jan Koum and Brian Acton. WhatsApp was acquired by Facebook in 2014, interestingly, both Jan and Brian had previously applied to Facebook, but were rejected. Jan Koum was an ex-employee of Yahoo!
8. YouTube
YouTube was founded by Jawed Karim, Chad Hurley and Steve Chen. All of them were previous employees of PayPal.
9. Salesforce
The cloud computing company, Salesforce, was founded by Marc Benioff, who previously worked at Oracle.
10. Android
Android Inc. was founded by Andy Rubin, who worked at Apple between 1989-1992 as a manufacturing engineer.
