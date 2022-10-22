A company which encourages entrepreneurial spirit in its employees have tremendous growth opportunity. On the other hand, the same companies see a lot of extraordinarily talented employees leaving the firm to start a venture of their own. And some of them, really make it big. Today, we will look at some of the ex-employees of famous companies who went on to create successful ventures of their own.

1. Flipkart

Flipkart was founded by Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal, who were ex-employees of e-commerce giant, Amazon.

2. Cure.Fit

Wellness and fitness brand cure.fit was founded by Mukesh Bansal and Ankit Nagori. Mukesh is also the co-founder of Myntra while Ankit was the Chief Business Officer of Flipkart for over 6 years.

3. Groww

Groww is a rapidly growing investment platform founded by ex-Flipkart employees Lalit Keshre, Harsh Jain, Ishan Bansal and Neeraj Singh.

4. PhonePe

Digital Payments and Financial Payments company PhonePe was founded by Sameer Nigam, Rahul Chari and Burzin Engineer. Both Sameer and Rahul are ex-employees of Flipkart.

5. LinkedIn

The business and employment-oriented online service, LinkedIn, was founded by Reid Hoffman. Reid was an ex-PayPal employee.

6. Yelp

Yelp, the crowd-sourced reviews services company, was founded by the co-founder of PayPal Russel Simons and an ex-employee of PayPal, Jeremy Stoppelman.

7. WhatsApp

WhatsApp was founded by Jan Koum and Brian Acton. WhatsApp was acquired by Facebook in 2014, interestingly, both Jan and Brian had previously applied to Facebook, but were rejected. Jan Koum was an ex-employee of Yahoo!

8. YouTube

YouTube was founded by Jawed Karim, Chad Hurley and Steve Chen. All of them were previous employees of PayPal.

9. Salesforce

The cloud computing company, Salesforce, was founded by Marc Benioff, who previously worked at Oracle.

10. Android

Android Inc. was founded by Andy Rubin, who worked at Apple between 1989-1992 as a manufacturing engineer.

