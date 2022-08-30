Gautam Adani, the chairman and founder of the Adani Group- is the first Asian to become the world's third-richest person. The billionaire recently was 4th richest man in the world and has now excelled in his position again!

Yup, his fellow citizens Mukesh Ambani and China's Jack Ma never made it that far. Reportedly, with an estimated fortune of $137.4 billion, Mr. Adani has overtaken France's Bernard Arnault and is now just behind Elon Musk ($251 billion) and Jeff Bezos ( $153 billion) in the ranking.

According to a Bloomberg report, this is the first time that an Asian has made the list of the top three wealthiest people in the world. Over the years, the business mogul has also ventured into data centres to cement, media, and alumina.

The Adani group stepped into the news business when it announced indirectly acquiring 29.18 per cent shareholding in NDTV. Mr. Adani pledged in June to donate $7.7 billion for social causes to mark his 60th birthday.

