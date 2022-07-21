In today's news of riches people getting richer, we have Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, who has overtaken Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and became the fourth richest man in the world with an estimated wealth of $115.5 billion.

The Indian tycoon outpaced Gates, whose net worth is estimated to be $104.6 billion by Forbes' Real-Time Billionaires List. After making the announcement that he would be giving $20 billion of his wealth to his non-profit, Gates' ranking dropped.

With Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries, falling to the 10th spot on the list of the world's richest people, Adani is now also the richest Asian.

For the ones curious who are ahead of him, the business tycoon is now behind only 3 people. Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, is in first spot with a net worth of $234.4 billion, followed by Bernard Arnault, CEO of Louis Vuitton, at $155.7 billion, and Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon, at $143.9 billion.

The previous two years have seen an outstanding performance from the shares of Adani Group entities. According to a survey by the most recent Hurun rich list, Adani accumulated the most wealth in 2021, totaling approximately $49 billion, at a rate of Rs 6,000 crore every week.