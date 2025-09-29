So, India just bagged food processing deals worth ₹1.02 lakh crore. No, that’s not a typo. If you thought India was just about paranthas and pakoras, guess what? Our food industry just pulled a glow-up that’s making both investors and your inner foodie do a naagin dance together.

World Food India 2025 Press Meet

Image courtesy The Sunday Guardian

1. The One With The Big Boys: AI Meets Alu Samosa

Let’s start with the MVPs flexing their cheque-writing wrists. Reliance Consumer Products decided to invest ₹40,000 crore in AI-enabled, automated food parks. It was the snack we deserved. Not to be outdone, Coca‑Cola bottlers (HCCB, SLMG, Kandhari Group, and more) brought a massive ₹25,760 crore to juice up nine states. Together, they pretty much owned the buffet before anyone else could even find parking at Bharat Mandapam, dropping over ₹65,000 crore combined.

2. The Power Packed Ensemble: Avengers of Aloo to Avocado

The headline acts were just the starters. The full buffet? 26 companies, homegrown and global, served up ₹1.02 lakh crore in commitments. We’re talking everyone from Nestlé India and Amul, to Dabur and Lulu Group; throw in Tata Consumer, Carlsberg India, ofi (Olam Food Ingredients), and Godrej Agrovet for good measure. Tata Consumer’s MOU alone is pegged at ₹2,000 crore, while Godrej Agrovet is tagging along with almost ₹1,000 crore, to put the “squad goals” in “investment goals.” Basically, the ensemble cast here could put Bollywood multistarrers to shame.

PM Modi at World Food India 2025

Image courtesy DD News

3. Jobs, Jobs, Jobs: Naye Food Parks, Naye Offer Letters

Here’s the snack even your parents will approve of! All these fat cheques could translate into about 64,000 direct jobs and over 1 million total opportunities. Coke bottlers alone are promising 30,000 direct and 3 lakh indirect jobs by 2030, so you can stop crying about “brain drain” and “no scope”, because ab scope hai.

4. Why Now? Policy Masala + Demand Ka Dhokla = Global Scale Platter

The secret sauce behind all this investment? Solid policy, desi demand, and a little bit of India’s favorite thing, growth FOMO. 100% FDI in food processing, PLI masti, mega food parks, and a processing capacity that’s grown 20x in a decade. PM himself said exports of processed food have more than doubled, and this sector’s cream is about to hit a sweet US$535 billion by FY26, already serving up 7+ million jobs.

5. What Changes For You And Your Plate? Nani’s Achar Goes Global

With AI-enabled factories and supply chains in play, your desi snacks are looking crisp—literally—while farmers get more ways to link up and scale up. 26,000 micro-enterpreneurs even got direct credit linkages during the event; Nani’s achar just became shelf-stable, export-ready, and flexing harder than ever.

Food processing worker

Image courtesy Agro Spectrum India

India’s food processing glow‑up isn’t just corporate FOMO; it’s farms, factories, and fridges leveling up together. If your pantry could talk, it’d be shouting, “ab main global hoon.” What’s the first desi snack you want to see go on a world tour?