Childhood structures adulthood. The experiences we had as kids get manifested in our adult lives in the form of habits, traits, and even our insecurities. Not everyone has had a privileged childhood. And children who grow up in families with meagre annual incomes face many social, emotional, health, and educational difficulties that can really affect that impressionable age and even reappear as shadows of the past in their future.

In this viral Twitter thread, people — who grew up in poor families — are sharing how their adult life clearly draws influence from their childhood, something that privileged kids would never be able to understand.

I think my biggest financial problem is I grew up poor asf so now that I make my own money I don’t know how to budget. I’m always gonna spend the extra penny for quality cause I can and I hate the feeling of being limited on what I can do bc of a price tag — Brandon (@Brandonleemont) June 5, 2022

Being poor ruins your mental health period. You end up putting a lot of your mental energy into your purchases and experiencing anxiety when the value doesn’t meet your expectations where many can just consume throw away and repeat. — Shoe Gueverra (@Gen_Extra) June 6, 2022

I’m always treating myself to nice things cause I never had nice things growing up. The financial freedom is liberating but the guilt is paramount cause there is constant anxiety I’m gonna go down a poverty path. — rabbit libido 🐰🥕 (@softcorekiss) June 6, 2022

I grew up w/ wealthy parents who lost everything later. Lesson: money comes & money goes. Enjoy it while you have it, but don’t let it run your life. PEOPLE & relationships are what make life worth living, so focus on that. — Lulu Clark (@LuluHowdyDo) June 6, 2022

growing up “poor” made me have money anxiety now ion buy/do shit nice for myself https://t.co/ObkA1UkREA — esswrldd (@xjustessence) June 6, 2022

this!! also, simultaneously there’s the other trauma response to growing up with no money. personally, I am too frugal with money, constantly overbudgeting, never treating myself to nice things because I assume it’ll send me down a path of financial ruin. it’s an intense cycle — stanley tucci fan account (@crohnsprincessx) June 6, 2022

While the essence remains the same, childhood impacts us all differently.

it’s actually the opposite from my experience. i grew up in a household with a lot of economic problems so my biggest fear is to not have economic stability. so when i earn money i go to shops and see clothes but end up buying non because i overthink a lot about it. — maria✿⁷ | 💿 PROOF (@yoongiscanoes7) June 6, 2022

I have the same issue. It’s a mixture of being afraid of not having the money for what you want & lack of self control. — ✨ricki✨ (@ikcirfitz) June 6, 2022

I'm the opposite, i grew up poor with 2 alcoholic parents. It made me a tightwad. I make sure I always have enough for rent, bills, and necessities. Although I go without luxuries like designer shit or the newest tech, I feel secure when I have money in the bank. — Duckie (@Call_Me_Duckie) June 6, 2022

see my issue different — I save like a MF cause I never know when that next shoe gone drop. being poor it was always something!



soI am working on my relationship with money as well unlearning and relearning so I can continue to invest and avoid living in a scarcity mindset — ｡` 🎀 𝒮𝒽𝒶𝓎𝓁𝒶 🎀 `｡ (@SheGorgeous_BTW) June 6, 2022

Growing up poor made me wiser and financially responsible.

All that feeling of lack, I don't want to feel again.

While making my own money, I'm aware of the struggle to get so much so I never take it for granted, I appreciate and spend wisely cos I can't afford to be poor again. — Jewish Contaiñer (@JewsonCone) June 6, 2022

I grew up poor and I realized it's sometimes it's a good thing to spend a little more on something that's higher quality because it's going to last longer... — njevancik (@nevancik1) June 6, 2022

People also do something called “poverty spending” when you grow up not having your needs or wants met, when you do get money you tend to overspend bc you don’t know when you’ll have nothing again & you wanna catch up on what you missed. — Itsgottobekd (@itsgottobekd) June 6, 2022

We live in survival mode 24/7. Living in a constant scarcity mindset, when money comes you have to spend it quickly because we don’t know when/if we’ll get more. Let me get everything I want now just in case I don’t get this chance again. Many of us haven’t made that flip from — JusticeForBarb (@Crystalmommy) June 6, 2022

Poor children, more often than not, go through experiences that impact them psychologically. It could be the feeling of deprivation or isolation or general sense of unfulfillment of desires. The traces of a poor childhood are visible when the same children make decisions in relatively financially stable adulthood.

There are so many things about money that poor people aren't taught. Excessive spending is a sign of new money. The idea that things equals more is what keeps people poor, even when they have a great income. Teach children that 1 excellent coat is the goal, not a closet full. — Laura Tarasoff (@LSTarasoff) June 6, 2022

This is jst me,i don't care how long i've been financially stranded once i got the papers i bought all the nice things nt minding how tomorrow gone be. — ALBADOH (@MAlbadoh) June 6, 2022

Because when you grow up rationing food or not being included or have traumatic events cause poverty you can end up basically being a kid again but there is also a MASSIVE portion of financial illiteracy and most “tools” are straight up predatory so even learning better is hard — Ready2Bfree (@Ready2Bfr33) June 6, 2022

I grew up poor and I’m still preeeetyy damn poor, but even with what little money I have, I learned a valuable lesson. Don’t cheap out on the quality of your food if you’re the one cooking it. It will be healthier and far more flavorful. Even if you spend an extra 10 dollars (c) — Empress Julia | ENVtuber (@theempressjulia) June 6, 2022

When you’re poor, living hand to mouth budgeting is all but useless. Think about how often you deal with sudden expenses, a $250 brake job, medicine for a sick pet/child/yourself (& lost wages to care for them).



Most people don’t understand how expensive it is to be poor🤙🏻 — DizzyBigIsland🌋 (@philipbelanger3) June 6, 2022

I was in the same boat growing up. It gave a mentality of not buying quality because I'm always worried about that moment of job loss or not having enough. I'm trying to learn in the long run quality furniture and things are going to last longer and actually save money. — Cate Maher (@koiclearwater) June 6, 2022

I grew up poor n lived with Poverty consciousness” never able to afford. Switched my mindset to gratitude for having enough..( hard, took few years) and now I live with having enough. Not rich. Enough to live above existing n what I need. — TheRealElsie (@TheRealElsie1) June 6, 2022

Why I have a shopping addiction & will spend my last pennies on an experience or meal, bc if I want it Imma give it to myself one way or another. Or better yet my day 1s. You want $200 sheets? Already in my cart in the color you want. Happily. Even $ I DONT have sometimes. https://t.co/P8f1Ejd4jp — sour patch kid (@xtraspicypeppa) June 7, 2022

Saying "money doesn't buy happiness" is a hell lot easier when you have enough to cater to your needs and wants. Children who don't get the little luxuries of life will be able to explain that to you.