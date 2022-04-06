Some of the biggest names, top most successful industrialists and business owners in the world are Indians. So, people such as Mukesh Ambani, Lakshmi Mittal and Shiv Nadar have brought an immense amount of pride and honour to our country with the work they've done.

So, here are the top 10 richest Indians according to the Forbes 2022 list, in case you're interested in knowing more about this. Read on.

1. Mukesh Ambani

Mukesh Ambani is currently Asia’s richest person and the tenth-richest person in the world, with a net worth of $90.7 billion.

2. Gautam Adani

Gautam Adani is now the second richest person in Asia and has a net worth of $90 billion. He ranks number 11th in the world.

3. Shiv Nadar

The founder of HCL Technologies Limited, Mr. Nadar's net worth is $28.7 billion. He ranks 47th position in the world.

4. Cyrus Poonawalla

Chairman and managing director of the Cyrus Poonawalla Group, which includes the Serum Institute of India (responsible for creating Covishield vaccine), Cyrus Poonawalla ranks number 56th position as one of the richest people in the world.

5. Radhakishan Damani

Radhakishan Damani, owner of Avenue Supermarkets (parent company of D-Mart), ranks at 81st position in the world, and has a net worth of of $20 billion.

6. Lakshmi Mittal

Chairman of ArcelorMittal, Lakshmi Mittal ranks 89th position in the world and has a net worth of $17.9 billion.

7. Savitri Jindal

Chairing the Jindal group, Savitri Jindal has a net worth of $17.7 billion and is ranked at 91st position in the world.

8. Kumar Birla

Chairman of Aditya Birla Group, Kumar Birla has a net worth of $16.5 billion and ranks at 109th position in the world.

9. Dilip Shanghvi

Dilip Shanghvi is the founder of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and ranks at 115th position in the world. His net worth is $15.6 billion.

10. Uday Kotak

Owner of Kotak Mahindra Bank, Uday Kotak is ranked 129th position in the world and has a net worth of $14.3 billion. He is also deemed as “India’s richest self-made banker."

You can read through the entire Forbes list here.