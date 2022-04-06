Some of the biggest names, top most successful industrialists and business owners in the world are Indians. So, people such as Mukesh Ambani, Lakshmi Mittal and Shiv Nadar have brought an immense amount of pride and honour to our country with the work they've done. 

So, here are the top 10 richest Indians according to the Forbes 2022 list, in case you're interested in knowing more about this. Read on. 

1. Mukesh Ambani

Mukesh Ambani is currently Asia’s richest person and the tenth-richest person in the world, with a net worth of $90.7 billion.

Mukesh Ambani
2. Gautam Adani 

Gautam Adani is now the second richest person in Asia and has a net worth of $90 billion. He ranks number 11th in the world.

Gautam Adani and family
3. Shiv Nadar

The founder of HCL Technologies Limited, Mr. Nadar's net worth is $28.7 billion. He ranks 47th position in the world.

Shiv Nadar
4. Cyrus Poonawalla

Chairman and managing director of the Cyrus Poonawalla Group, which includes the Serum Institute of India (responsible for creating Covishield vaccine), Cyrus Poonawalla ranks number 56th position as one of the richest people in the world. 

Cyrus Poonawalla
5. Radhakishan Damani  

Radhakishan Damani, owner of Avenue Supermarkets (parent company of D-Mart), ranks at 81st position in the world, and has a net worth of of $20 billion.

Radhakishan Damani
6. Lakshmi Mittal

Chairman of ArcelorMittal, Lakshmi Mittal ranks 89th position in the world and has a net worth of $17.9 billion. 

Lakshmi Mittal
7. Savitri Jindal 

Chairing the Jindal group, Savitri Jindal has a net worth of $17.7 billion and is ranked at 91st position in the world. 

Savitri Jindal
8. Kumar Birla

Chairman of Aditya Birla Group, Kumar Birla has a net worth of $16.5 billion and ranks at 109th position in the world. 

Kumar Birla
9. Dilip Shanghvi

Dilip Shanghvi is the founder of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and ranks at 115th position in the world. His net worth is $15.6 billion.

Dilip Shanghvi
10. Uday Kotak

Owner of Kotak Mahindra Bank, Uday Kotak is ranked 129th position in the world and has a net worth of $14.3 billion. He is also deemed as “India’s richest self-made banker."

Uday Kotak
