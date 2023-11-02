Dubbed as ‘Retail Haven’, India’s most expansive luxury mall, Jio World Plaza, has now opened its doors to the public. Located in the renowned Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mukesh Ambani’s mall, spanning a whopping 750,000 square feet, is an architectural beauty and is truly a sight to behold.

Jio World Plaza is a grand addition to the list of India’s luxury malls, including New Delhi’s DLF Emporio and The Chanakya, Bengaluru’s UB City, and Mumbai’s Phoenix Palladium. Reportedly, it boasts 66 International luxury brands, many of which are debuting in Mumbai.

Here are 12 luxury brands that are coming to Mumbai for the first time via Jio World Plaza:

1. Balenciaga

This is also the first store of the brand in India.

2. Versace

3. Pottery Barn

4. Valentino

5. Armani Café

6. Tiffany & Co

7. Ladurée

8. Rimowa

9. EL&N Cafe

10. YSL

11. Tory Burch

Like we had said before, this is Ambani’s world, we’re all just living in it.