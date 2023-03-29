Since Brad’s Drink became Pepsi in 1898, a lot has changed – especially the logo. Over a century of its legacy, the logo has been changed some 13-14 times. And once again, a change is here! Taking away from the more minimalistic approach brands are going for nowadays, Pepsi has gone back to a logo which is pretty similar to its 1987 one. Have a look!

Pepsi has changed their logo. pic.twitter.com/BXQP4d3t9G — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 28, 2023

Like everything on the internet, the netizen have pretty mixed responses to this change as well. Some of them are absolutely loving this change.

It’s retro and modern. They made the right call. The previous logo was a departure that forgot about what made Pepsi cool. — art tavana (@arttavana) March 28, 2023

Pepsi with a Pep up that everyone can see. — Chuma Nnoli (@ChumaNnoli) March 28, 2023

new logo kinda eats yall hate everything 😭 — Mona (@RealMona_) March 28, 2023

That's the best logo update so far from these companies. Kudos to the designer. — Pranav Bhattad 🇮🇳 (@pranavlbhattad) March 28, 2023

I like it honestly, very retro, still prefer the 1998 to 2007 logo, but it still looks much better than the 2010’s logo — Dan Cheesy (Non-Rp) (@DanC_vent) March 29, 2023

Companies returning more to their classic logos will never not be a win — Youngman (@Youngman585) March 28, 2023

I like this redesign! It'll take me a bit to get used to it but I think it's a good fit! — Rito (@BigBirdRito) March 29, 2023

the first time a company has ever made it not simpler wow this is amazing — applimu (@applimu) March 28, 2023

I like this new tradition of companies going back to old logos. I can never get WHY, but I like it. — aplsed (@aplsed2003) March 29, 2023

For once it’s a good one. They made it more retro but it’s still more modern, they didn’t just oversimplify it. — X- M ａｔｔ #LetEmKnow (48-29) (@Matthew2400000) March 29, 2023

While others don’t like it so much, especially the font, and think that the previous one was much better.

Not sure how I feel about the Font. — AdVenture Capitalist (@AdVenture_CapHH) March 28, 2023

horrible, the old one was much more harmonious — Yoko Ono Okami (@YokoOnoOkami) March 28, 2023

Looks like a toothpaste brand to me — Serena Koeber (@SerenaKoeber) March 28, 2023

the older one was better — ladidai 🔜 Eternal Garden 💐 (@ladidaix) March 28, 2023

Downgrade — Ricky Bradshaw (@rickybradshaww) March 28, 2023

so they just flipped the 🇫🇷 flag to the side? — Maddy ❤︎ (@maddyxf) March 28, 2023

Maybe I don’t understand the idea behind it but I don’t know why successful brands feel the need to change their logo, name, slogan, color etc when they have been incredibly successful with the things the way they are. What’s the point of it? — ♡ (@plantbasedbrat) March 28, 2023

I speak for everyone when I say this pic.twitter.com/hs5KTkJ2YN — Invis🍒 (@invis4yo) March 28, 2023