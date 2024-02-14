The world belongs to Ambanis and the Tatas, we just happen to live in it. A 2021 report by Oxfam revealed the richest 1% of India own over 40% of our country’s total wealth. Can you imagine the amount of money they make? A couple of lakh times our annual incomes, maybe. India is home to 169 billionaires, according to the Forbes’ 2023 World’s Billionaires list. But do you know which billionaire hails from your city?

Here are the richest persons from 14 different Indian cities –

1. Mumbai, Maharashtra – Mukesh Ambani

Beginning with the obvious, the richest person in Maharashtra is none other than Mukesh Ambani, the chairperson and managing director of Reliance Industries. Reportedly, Ambani’s net worth in 2024 is $97 billion, which is ₹8,05,243 crore approximately.

2. Ahmedabad, Gujarat – Gautam Adani

Earlier this year, Gautam Adani overtook Mukesh Ambani to become the richest person in India. Hence, the Ahmedabad-based business tycoon naturally becomes the richest in the Jewel of Western India. His net worth in 2024 is reportedly $97.6 billion, approximately ₹8,10,223 crore.

3. Delhi – Shiv Nadar

Shiv Nadar, the founder and chairman emeritus of HCL Technologies is the third richest in India and the richest person in Delhi. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Nadar’s net worth is $37.5 billion, approximately ₹3,11,305 crore.

4. Kanpur, UP – Murli Dhar Gyanchandani

Murli Gyanchandani, the founder chairperson of the RSPL Group, is the richest person in Uttar Pradesh. The group is a diversified FMCG conglomerate, with products like Ghadi detergent, Xpert Dishwash Bar, and Venus Creme Bar soap to its name. Reportedly, Gyanchandani’s net worth is ₹12,000 crore.

5. Thrissur, Kerala – MA Yusuff Ali

M. A. Yusuff Ali, the chairperson and managing director of LuLu Group International, is the richest in Kerala. The global conglomerate owns the LuLu Hypermarket chain and Lulu International Shopping Mall, located in 5 cities across India. According to Forbes, Ali’s net worth is $7.6 billion, approximately ₹63,091 crore.

6. Hisar, Harayana – Savitri Jindal

Indian politician Savitri Jindal, the chairperson emerita of O.P. Jindal Group, a power and steel conglomerate, is the richest from Haryana. According to a Forbes 2023 list, she was the fourth richest person in India last year. She’s also India’s richest woman. Her net worth is $29.3 billion, approximately ₹2,43,233 crore.

7. Indore, Madhya Pradesh – Vinod Agarwal

Vinod Agarwal, the coal businessman from Indore, is reportedly the richest person in Madhya Pradesh. His net worth was reported 6,000 crore last year. Agarwal Coal Corporation is apparently our country’s largest coal importer.

8. Kolkata, West Bengal – Benu Gopal Bangur

Benu Gopal Bangur is reportedly the richest person in West Bengal. The 93-year-old businessman is the chairperson of Shree Cement, one of India’s leading cement manufacturers. His net worth is currently $7.6 billion, approximately ₹63,091 crore, according to Forbes.

9. Bangalore, Karnataka – Arjun Menda

You may have been expecting to read about Narayana Murthy, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, or Azim Premji. But well, the richest in Bangalore is the lesser-known billionaire Arjun Menda, Group Chairperson and the co-founder of RMZ Corp, a private real estate company. According to the 2023 report by The Financial Express, Menda’s net worth is ₹37,000 crore.

10. Patna, Bihar – Anil Agarwal

Anil Agarwal, also known as the ‘metal king’, is the richest person in Bihar. The 70-year-old industrialist is the founder and chairperson of Vedanta Resources Limited. According to Forbes, Agarwal’s net worth was $2.01 billion, approximately ₹16,685 crore in 2022.

11. Pune, Maharashtra – Cyrus Poonawalla

Cyrus S. Poonawalla, the chairperson and managing director of the Cyrus Poonawalla Group, is the richest Indian from the pharma sector. He’s also the richest person in Pune, with a net worth of $25.5 billion, approximately ₹2,11,687 crore, according to Forbes.

12. Surat, Gujarat – Savji Dhanji Dholakia

Savji Dhanji Dholakia is the founder and chairperson of Hari Krishna Exports, one of India’s leading diamond manufacturing and export companies. He is the richest person in Surat, with a reported net worth of around ₹12,000 crore.

13. Hyderabad, Telangana – Murali Divi & family

Murali Divi is the founder of Divi’s Labs, one of India’s leading active pharmaceutical ingredients manufacturers. Divi and family top the list of Hyderabad billionaires, with a net worth of $6.2 billion, approximately ₹51,469 crore.

14. Ludhiana, Punjab – Rajinder Gupta

Rajinder Gupta, the founder and Chairman Emeritus of Trident Group, a diversified textile fabric manufacturer. According to Forbes, Gupta’s net worth is $2 billion, approximately ₹16,602 crore.

You and I? We’d happily settle for 1% of their net worth. We don’t need much.