OYEEE 2026 BUDGET AA GAYA OYEEEEE

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has introduced a ₹1,03,700 crores (approximately $16 billion) state budget for FY 2026–27 that will serve as the foundation on which the government will build its fiscal strategy to support economic growth and improve governance in India.

Specifically, Rekha Gupta’s budget is designed to allocate funds toward growing infrastructure and providing health care improvements as well as Education Reforms, Sustainability Measures, Administrative Efficiency.

The budget also clearly attempts to create a balance between welfare-type expenditures and long-term capital investments while increasing transparency and improving execution.

Delhi Budget 2026 ₹1.03 Lakh Crore: Key Highlights, Total Allocation and Growth Strategy

As part of the budget, Rekha Gupta has made a potent and headline-worthy investment into Infrastructure Development. Under her budget, there will be a total investment of ₹28,000 crore (approximately $4.5 billion) toward the creation of assets and the Development of the infrastructure in the State of Delhi as part of the vision to Transfigure Urban Areas in Delhi.

Rekha Gupta’s budget has allocated money toward creating/maintaining Roads; The Urban Development area (i.e., services) of Delhi (U.D.S.D.); and Long-Term Capital Projects to support an increasing number of people and businesses in Delhi.

For example, Rekha Gupta has allocated ₹5,921 crore (approximately $900 million) to the PWD and has allocated ₹7,887 crore (approximately $1.25 billion) to Urban Development Services. The MCD has received its highest level of funding ever, ₹11,666 crore (approximately $1.8 billion) and thus has received higher funding than any other type of spending category in the budget. This indicates an increased focus by the government on providing proper municipal-level execution of programs.

The CM has also allocated ₹392 crore (approximately $60 million) to create and resurface 750 km (approximately 467 miles) of Streets on a 1,400 km (approximately 870 mile) Street Network. Additionally, she has allocated ₹1,352 crore (approximately $204 million) for the improvement of Dust-Free Streets in order to create a better air quality and create a better way to connect the people living in urban areas of Delhi.

Finally, the Gupta budget has created a plan for the end-to-end resurfacing of Streets so as to reduce the degradation of Streets and the pollution caused by Dust.

The Delhi water and sewer infrastructure are also included in the budget with an allocation of approximately ₹16,700 crore (approximately $2.6 billion) for Water and Sanitary Infrastructure. Furthermore, the government will be creating pipelines and improving the water management system to address the water supply shortages in Delhi. The budget for the Education sector was allocated ₹19,326 Crore, which is 18.6% of the total budget.

Delhi Education Budget 2026: ₹19,326 Crore Allocation, Bicycles, Laptops and New Schools

The budget has allocated ₹90 crores to provide bicycles to girl students who have completed 9th class in government schools. The aim of this project is to improve student attendance rates and reduce dropout rates among these students. In addition to this initiative, there is an allocation of ₹10 crores to purchase laptop computers for meritorious students to promote digital learning across all socioeconomic groups.

Ab hoga academic comeback 🙂

The government also allocated ₹18.5 crores for student exposure visits to emerging technologies, indicating the direction the government is taking to prepare students for future careers in a technology-rich environment. Furthermore, the authorities have announced the establishment of 1 new Sainik School and 10 new Kendriya Vidyalayas (central government-run schools), thereby expanding the infrastructure for institutions for education.

Padhega India, tabhi toh badhega India?

More like badhega budget, tabhi toh padega India.

Delhi Health Budget 2026: ₹12,645 Crore for Hospitals, Ayushman Bharat and New Schemes

The Health Sector has been allocated ₹12,645 Crores, focusing on improving health infrastructure and increasing access to health care services. The government has allocated ₹500 crores to complete the construction of health care facilities that have not yet been completed, including hospitals located in Jwalapuri, Hastal, Madipur, and Siraspur.

The government will also fund the construction of a new trauma centre at GTB Hospital (attached to Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital in Delhi) with ₹200 crores. In addition to this project, the government plans to open 750 new Ayushman Arogya Mandirs which will increase access to primary health care.

As part of this new initiative, the CM stated that transgender individuals will now be eligible for coverage under the Ayushman Bharat scheme offering health care access to marginalized groups.

Additionally, the government introduced the Advanced Newborn and Optimal Lifecare scheme with an allocation of ₹25 crores. This scheme offers free screening of 56 genetic disorders in newborns which is an important step in the prevention of health care problems.

Delhi Governance Reforms Budget 2026: Transparency, Faster Implementation and DITI Aayog Plan

Gupta announced the creation of a new think tank called the “Delhi Institutional Think Tank for Innovation” (DITI Aayog) that will be similar in philosophy to NITI Aayog and will be responsible for developing and implementing policy initiatives for the Delhi government.

Delhi-fication of NITI Aayog bhi dekh liya ab toh 🙂

Additionally, the DITI Aayog will allow for the creation of a new data-based decision support system for improved governance through data analysis. Rekha Gupta stated that this new governance model is designed to “eliminate delays and improve transparency in implementation,” creating an incentive for the government to become more efficient in their operations.

Revenue Forecasts for the Economic Future: Projected Growth, Tax Revenue, and Per Capita Wealth

The budget is predicting total tax revenue of ₹74,000 crore, which suggests confidence in anticipated growth in the economy; Additionally, the CM stated that Delhi has one of the top three per capita incomes in India overall.

She referred to this year’s budget as a “green budget” based on the way that Delhi is going through the transition of changing into something completely new. Furthermore, she elaborated on the vision for infrastructure and sustainability within the statement, “We are focused on safe roads, climate corridors, and seamless connectivity,” cited by ThePrint.

Major Development and Urban Growth Projects

A total of ₹151 crore has been allocated to extend the Modi Mill flyover to Kalkaji and Savitri Cinema Junction, with an estimated total project cost of ₹371 crore, aimed at alleviating congestion and improving traffic patterns in South Delhi.

Additionally, officials have allocated ₹160 crore for developing an industrial area that is a first for non-conforming industrial zones, as well as ₹454 crore to develop the Najafgarh drain project to combat flooding, drainage, and sanitation issues.