Following a number of recent tariff refund orders issued by US courts, American authorities will soon begin making billions of dollars worth of refunds to companies that had previously been subject to the Trump-era tariffs. As of Monday, any eligible importer or customs broker will have the ability to submit a claim through a newly created online interface managed by the US Customs and Border Protection Agency (CBP).

This refund opportunity may provide much-needed financial relief to those companies that paid tariffs but may not provide similar relief to consumers unless they have access to retroactive refunds back to when they originally paid tariff costs.

The refunds are in response to a series of recent legal rulings indicating that several legal measures could be taken to claim the tariffs were invalid and, therefore, should be refunded to the companies that were forced to pay them. The larger question remains who actually will end up receiving these refunds when they are processed.

The current refunds trace back to tariffs introduced during Donald Trump’s presidency under a 1977 emergency law. The administration used that law to impose sweeping duties on imported goods, arguing it was necessary to respond to trade and national security concerns.

Recently, the US Supreme Court ruled by a count of 6-3 that Donald Trump did not have the authority to impose these tariffs through an emergency statute because he exceeded the limits of his authority by failing to follow the constitutional processes regarding the regulation of the tariffs by Congress.

That judgment did not directly order refunds, but it opened the door for further legal action. Soon after, the US Court of International Trade ruled that companies affected by those tariffs were entitled to reimbursement.

That is what has triggered the refund rollout now.

Who is Eligible to Receive Refunds: Trump Tariffs?

For the initial implementation of the notification process, claimants are not all inclusive; only claimants who fall within listed criteria can receive refunds.

Eligible claimants may include (but are not limited to):

Importers that have, under an invalidated policy, made tariff payments directly to the United States Government;

Authorised Customs Brokers have made tariff payments to the United States Government on behalf of an importer;

Entries which are considered “unliquidated” by the US Government;

Matter which are subject to an appeal and/or refund if less than 80 days have elapsed since final accounting.

This means that other claimants will have to wait for implementation of multiple phases or processing windows.

Using CBP data, there have been approximately 330,000 importers/enterprises who collectively paid about $166 billion in tariffs on over 53 million imports. This gives some background to the scale of the potential refund process.

There are, however, limitations. As of the date of this article (April 2023), only about 56,500 claimants had completed the required registration for electronic payments — many claimants can collect billions of dollars, but are not currently prepared to do so.

How Do You Get Your Refund: Trump Tariffs

The US Government developed an online filing and processing platform called CAPE (Consolidated Administration and Processing of Entries).

This system/platform requires that claimants file detailed statements of:

Shipments affected by the US Government;

Tariffs paid to the US Government;

Documentation confirming claimants eligibility to receive refunds;

Specific records for each claim.

If an application is approved the refund approximately 60 to 90 days from date of final approval and will include accrued interest.

It seems simple on paper. Experts have said it may quickly become unorganized.

Even the smallest errors could cause the claim to be delayed or not approved.

Trade attorney Meghann Supino has stated that if a single discrepancy in an entry on a form doesn’t meet the application requirements, the customs office may not approve any part of that filing.

The conclusion is that the way your paperwork is prepared can have serious consequences.

Will I get a cash refund back from my consumers?

The answer to this question is where many have had difficulties with understanding.

Consumers will not receive cash refund checks automatically.

Generally, tariffs are paid at the border; however, many businesses pass that increase on to their customers.

Because businesses were the ones who paid the tariff to the government, customers will bear some proportion of the additional cost; thus, prices of both electronics and home goods are higher due to inflation.

With the refund process now in place, most companies are not required to return money to their customers.

While some businesses will not be required to distribute the refund when they get it, they may choose to use it for other purposes, such as increasing their earnings, paying down their debts, investing into their company, or voluntarily reducing the prices of products sold.

Some companies have made public statements on whether or not they will give some or all of their refunds to their consumers.

FedEx announced that they plan to issue their refunds back to customers when they receive them.

Presently, there is a small number of companies, such as Costco and EssilorLuxottica, that are involved in lawsuits, which are trying to force them to return some of their refund back to the customers. Although a few lucky consumers might see some reward eventually, there isn’t going to be a universal refund coming from the Federal government.

Delays to Payments ft. Trump Tariffs

Similar to every significant rollout of a major government project, it’s going to take at least one day to adjust to any issues with getting programs up and running.

Because of this, government agencies will focus their efforts on processing requests submitted in the most recent time period; thus, processing claims from earlier periods will likely take longer.

Some of the possible hold-ups in the claims process include:

Technical errors in the new program

Missing documentation

Incorrect shipping data

Disputes regarding eligibility

A tremendous volume of claims that will overwhelm the current capabilities of the claims processing system.

Supino has also stated that any large-scale e-commerce program requiring significant resources when launching may encounter challenges on its first day of business.

Because of long payments and businesses’ cash needs, many small businesses have indicated that being delayed for months in receiving refunds defeats the purpose of receiving such refunds in a timely manner.

For example, a business owner indicated to AP that having to wait for an extended period to be repaid does not alleviate immediate cash pressures.

Relevance of This Issue Outside USA

The issue regarding these refunds goes beyond a single class-action lawsuit.

This challenge further highlights the often-overlooked fact that tariffs create a burden on the ultimate consumer through the actions of both the government and business.

Additionally, this case raises the questions of executive authority, trade policy, and whose benefits accrue as a result of reversing controversial economic policies.

This will be worth watching for India and all international markets. If the cost of US imports falls and the supply chain adjusts, we could begin to see some fluctuations with regard to how pricing trends are established.

Yes, there are billions of potential dollars that will be refunded as part of what could be the largest tariff refund in U.S. history.

However, no, individual Americans will likely not wake to find large refunds deposited into their accounts.

Currently, businesses that are eligible can utilize an elaborate method to file for refunds, not the average U.S. citizen. Only if companies voluntarily pass on their refund amount to the consumer through lower prices, refunds, or legal settlement will consumers eventually benefit from these refunds.

There remains no definite answer as to whether or not money is transferred to the average U.S. citizen.