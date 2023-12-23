‘Money cannot buy you happiness’, they say. Yet, it is the single most important thing we’re all chasing to survive, to afford the life of our dreams, to afford happiness, for the lack of a better word. It is that sinister need that comes accompanying its own shades of blues, the limitless greed to keep that bank balance flowing.

Now we know we cannot generalise it, but we all need money to survive in this hyper-capitalistic world. The one who has made peace with what they have and does not deem fit to engage in a frivolous race to hoard more is perhaps the most contented. However, that is rare. Our money-related philosophies may be different, but we need it at the end.

An X user (@misstherapist_) asked the Internet to spill their controversial takes on money, and what came was one truth bomb after another.

An opinion on Money that will put you like this.

Take a look.

"Money can't buy happiness" is the biggest lie on this planet https://t.co/YS4sAF9nhH — BTS_STAN🇵🇸| Manu month (@Afnanyyyy) December 9, 2023

Poverty porn is sold by the wealthiest & most successful people.

Money is not the root of all evil. Poverty is.

Respect money. Use it wisely. https://t.co/yQqVEaDHh1 — NoSmo King (@kartik73) December 9, 2023

Spend it. You can’t take it with you. https://t.co/dsNQ98swKQ — Primoveli (@BigPrimo33) December 8, 2023

Anyone who says money can’t buy happiness has never been broke https://t.co/fRFS7yCBla — killa kelle (@flocajne) December 16, 2023

Money can buy anything and everything !



Love, Loyalty & Faith included. https://t.co/mT5rUrs4rH — Mastoora Hijazi (@NamoodaySehar) December 10, 2023

You should never let anyone know how much you have so they don’t make a habit out of borrowing money from you. https://t.co/hoQOzmDVlu — Kousalya (@LKousalyaDevi) December 8, 2023

As a shopaholic you really don’t want to hear my opinion on this https://t.co/r5LvP0h4gg — ⋆✦⋆lavender ⋆✦⋆ (@lavenderpain13) December 9, 2023

Let me sum up. More Money, More wishes , more chasing , More Problems. https://t.co/4VpdIaTJ36 — Umair imtiaz (@umairyy_27) December 8, 2023

Money is the most powerful tool of manipulators 💸 https://t.co/XB8no00W7G — Azlan Shiekh (@AzlanShiekh5363) December 19, 2023

One reason people get underpaid in corporate spaces is because people refuse to openly speak about their salaries to each other https://t.co/QQgJu0dMGM — New Money✨🥂 (@ah_nonymous) December 10, 2023

Money – the source of our desires and the root of a lot of our problems.