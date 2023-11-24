Those who say ‘Money is the root of all evil,’ have probably never had to struggle to pay the bills. The truth is that there is a significant relationship between socioeconomic status and mental health. To an extent, money does buy happiness. And, this Reddit thread where women have shared how growing up in a financially unstable household impacted them is proof.

Credit: Giphy Here, take a look at what we mean by this: 1. “I spend more than I have. I wanna buy all the things I was never able to have.” – daydreaming-g Credit: Giphy 2. “I went my entire early twenties without debt, and now at 28, I took out a credit card and have about $3400 in CC debt..plus $35000 in car loan. Wish I hadn’t.” – Blueberrybuttmuffin Credit: Giphy 3. “Lots of anxiety. I remember my mom putting all the bills in front of her and trying to figure out which one to not pay. Then crying.” – FoxNewsIsRussia· Credit: Free Press Journal 4. ” I have anxiety while buying necessities like food and clothes and I feel guilty if I get ‘Too much.’ Basically, anytime I buy anything at all it gives me anxiety.” – OffbeatChaos Credit: Custodial 5. “The lack of money in our household was a daily topic. I am in a position now that I don’t have anyone to fall back on if something were to happen to me financially, and it really is just living in a constant state of anxiety.” – BrandonOrDylan· Credit: Giphy 6. “Still affects me. I was taught to feel ashamed of my situation and that I should hide it. To this day I have a hard time opening up to people despite doing well on paper. My poor parents haven’t recovered.” – imasequoia· Credit: Giphy 7. “I’m a borderline workaholic.” – TheLesbianGhost· Credit: Giphy 8. “I’m really stressed about money at all times even if I have it. I’m more inclined to save money, and I’m very, very scared of debt. I’m currently not working because I saved up to move abroad, for my master’s degree. I thought I’d be less stressed because I’m not working during my studies, but I’m actually more stressed because I’m terrified of spending too much and going into debt.” – kinfloppers· Credit: Giphy 9. “I married a man who is great with money, so now I am also great with money and that lifestyle is far behind me.” – cleanfreak2016· Credit: Giphy 10. “I save like there is no tomorrow. I’m always trying to make sure I am prepared in case something bad happens.” – gagirlpnw· Credit: Giphy 11. “Money makes me anxious.” – Euphoria-77 Credit: Giphy 12. “Spending money makes me feel unsafe.” – ErrythingScatter· Credit: Giphy 13.”Workaholic to the max, frugal to the point that it confuses my friends, living very far below my needs just so I don’t stress about bills, etc.” – TinyDifference881 Credit: Giphy For the longest people were demonized for wanting money, especially women, as women we’re constantly told not to want more from life. But money is a tool that can improve a person’s overall well-being, and there is nothing wrong with wanting more of it.