We are living in the times of a pandemic and no one knows when it’s going to end. The only thing we can do right now is to stay positive and make the best out of this.

If you have a sweet tooth and aren’t able to get your favourite desserts, here are some easy ones you can try making at home:

01. Sooji Ka Halwa

We could always savor on some sooji ka halwa any day. Find the recipe here.

02. Oreo Milkshake

Any day is oreo milkshake day. Find the recipe here.

03. Chocolate Pudding

No matter how full we are there is always room for some custard. Find the recipe here.

04. Microwave Besan Ladoo

Who doesn't love besan ke ladoo yaar? Find the recipe here.

05. Instant Coconut Ladoo

Heaven in a ball, the best phrase that can describe nariyal ladoo. Find the recipe here.

06. No Egg Chocolate Mug Cake

Are you ready for some dessert-gasm? Find the recipe here.

07. No Bake Brownies

Just spend 20 minutes and you can say Sayonara to all your problems. Find the recipe here.

08. Peanut Butter Cream Pie

Whose up for an extra creamy pie? Find the recipe here.

09. Fresh Fruit Cheesecake Pie

World's most accurate Pie Chart, Haan? Find the recipe here.

10. Mishti Doi

Puro fatafati, Try it out. Find the recipe here.

11. Honey Lime Fruit Salad

Taste bhi, Health bhi. Find the recipe here.

12. Banana Bread

Easy to make, hard to resist. Find the recipe here.

13. Apple Halwa

This needs minimum effort. Find the recipe here.

14. Oatmeal Cream Pie

We bet you cannot have just one. Find the recipe here.