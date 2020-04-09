We are living in the times of a pandemic and no one knows when it’s going to end. The only thing we can do right now is to stay positive and make the best out of this.  

If you have a sweet tooth and aren’t able to get your favourite desserts, here are some easy ones you can try making at home:  

01. Sooji Ka Halwa 

Source: Veg Recipes of India

We could always savor on some sooji ka halwa any day. Find the recipe here

02. Oreo Milkshake 

Source: You Tube

Any day is oreo milkshake day. Find the recipe here

03. Chocolate Pudding

Source: Hebbar's Kitchen

No matter how full we are there is always room for some custard. Find the recipe here

04. Microwave Besan Ladoo 

Source: Easy Cooking With Molly

Who doesn't love besan ke ladoo yaar? Find the recipe here

05. Instant Coconut Ladoo 

Source: Food and More

Heaven in a ball, the best phrase that can describe nariyal ladoo. Find the recipe here

06. No Egg Chocolate Mug Cake 

Source: Food Network

Are you ready for some dessert-gasm? Find the recipe here

07. No Bake Brownies 

Source: The Spruce Eats

Just spend 20 minutes and you can say Sayonara to all your problems. Find the recipe here

08. Peanut Butter Cream Pie

Source: Taste of Home

Whose up for an extra creamy pie? Find the recipe here

09.  Fresh Fruit Cheesecake Pie

World's most accurate Pie Chart, Haan? Find the recipe here

10. Mishti Doi 

Source: Bengali Cuisine

Puro fatafati, Try it out. Find the recipe here

11. Honey Lime Fruit Salad

Source: The Busy Baker

Taste bhi, Health bhi. Find the recipe here

12. Banana Bread

Source: Food Network

Easy to make, hard to resist. Find the recipe here

13. Apple Halwa 

Source: Pinterest

This needs minimum effort. Find the recipe here

14. Oatmeal Cream Pie

Source: Taste of Home

We bet you cannot have just one. Find the recipe here