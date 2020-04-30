Ek tu hi bharosa, ek tu hi sahara
Now that lockdown has been extended, it's about time we learnt some new Maggi recipes.
1. Egg Bhurji Maggi
Goodness of Maggi with some Egg factor. Find the recipe here.
2. Maggi Sandwich
Enough of that bread butter, try this for a change. Find the recipe here.
3. Tomato Maggi
We're always ready for some tamatar maggi. Find the recipe here.
4. Creamy Spinach and Corn Maggi
Popeye approves. Find the recipe here.
5. Maggi Pakoda
Make some chai and treat yourself with this. Find the recipe here.
6. Soupy Maggi
A recipe to slurp on. Find the recipe here.
7. Chilli Maggi
This Indo-Chinese Maggi will take away your lockdown blues. Find the recipe here.
8. Tadka Masala Maggi
Desi tadka makes any recipe extra special. Find the recipe here.
9. Cream Cheese Maggi
The yummiest Maggi preparation ever. Find the recipe here.
10. Chicken Maggi
Chicken-Shiken is always welcome. Find the recipe here.
11. Italian Maggi
In the mood to try something fancy? Find the recipe here.
Writing this has given us major hunger pangs. BRB, going to whip up some Maggi.