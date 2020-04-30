Ek tu hi bharosa, ek tu hi sahara





These words are dedicated to our one and only saviour The Almighty Maggi



Now that lockdown has been extended, it's about time we learnt some new Maggi recipes.





Here are some recipes that you can try to surprise everyone at home:

1. Egg Bhurji Maggi

Goodness of Maggi with some Egg factor. Find the recipe here.

2. Maggi Sandwich

Enough of that bread butter, try this for a change. Find the recipe here.

3. Tomato Maggi

We're always ready for some tamatar maggi. Find the recipe here.

4. Creamy Spinach and Corn Maggi

Popeye approves. Find the recipe here.

5. Maggi Pakoda

Make some chai and treat yourself with this. Find the recipe here.

6. Soupy Maggi

A recipe to slurp on. Find the recipe here.

7. Chilli Maggi

This Indo-Chinese Maggi will take away your lockdown blues. Find the recipe here.

8. Tadka Masala Maggi

Desi tadka makes any recipe extra special. Find the recipe here.

9. Cream Cheese Maggi

The yummiest Maggi preparation ever. Find the recipe here.

10. Chicken Maggi

Chicken-Shiken is always welcome. Find the recipe here.

11. Italian Maggi

In the mood to try something fancy? Find the recipe here.

Writing this has given us major hunger pangs. BRB, going to whip up some Maggi.