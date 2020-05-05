May the 4th was with the Indians. With alcohol ban being lifted (and social distancing rules flouted) India saw lengthy queues in front of liquor stores.





Those who have been lucky to get some booze on them can try out these cocktails recipes.

1. Boozy Basil Lemonade.

With lemonade and Vodka, you get a simple yet fresh cocktail. Find the recipe here.

2. Strawberry Tequila Sodas

Well, let’s do some tequila sodas, instead of shots. Find the recipe here.

3. Colada Sunrise

Can’t go to the beach? Bring the beach home with a glass of this cocktail. Find the recipe here.

4. Guilt-free Margarita

This cocktail has fewer calories so keep gulping. Find the recipe here.

5. Raspberry Ginger Beer

Ginger Beer, Raspberry, Vodka and Viola! Find the recipe here.

6. Spicy Beet Bloody Mary

Can we call it the taste bhi, health bhi drink? Find the recipe here.

7. Blackberry Cucumber Gin Tonic

It’s time to spice up your gin! Find the recipe here.

8. Cucumber Pineapple Tequila Cooler

This will surely make you ‘The Coolest One’. Find the recipe here.

9. The Firecracker cocktail

The only firecracker that will cool your gut in the summer. Find the recipe here.

10. Raspberry Gin Rickey

A fun drink with the perfect sweet and sour taste. Find the recipe here.

11. Sweet Tea Sangria

Tea and Sangria, that’s how math is done right. Find the recipe here.

12. Blueberry Mojito

The sweetness of Blueberry, tanginess of Lime and goodness of Rum. Find the recipe here.

Cheers to Life!