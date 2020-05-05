May the 4th was with the Indians. With alcohol ban being lifted (and social distancing rules flouted) India saw lengthy queues in front of liquor stores.
1. Boozy Basil Lemonade.
With lemonade and Vodka, you get a simple yet fresh cocktail. Find the recipe here.
2. Strawberry Tequila Sodas
Well, let’s do some tequila sodas, instead of shots. Find the recipe here.
3. Colada Sunrise
Can’t go to the beach? Bring the beach home with a glass of this cocktail. Find the recipe here.
4. Guilt-free Margarita
This cocktail has fewer calories so keep gulping. Find the recipe here.
5. Raspberry Ginger Beer
Ginger Beer, Raspberry, Vodka and Viola! Find the recipe here.
6. Spicy Beet Bloody Mary
Can we call it the taste bhi, health bhi drink? Find the recipe here.
7. Blackberry Cucumber Gin Tonic
It’s time to spice up your gin! Find the recipe here.
8. Cucumber Pineapple Tequila Cooler
This will surely make you ‘The Coolest One’. Find the recipe here.
9. The Firecracker cocktail
The only firecracker that will cool your gut in the summer. Find the recipe here.
10. Raspberry Gin Rickey
A fun drink with the perfect sweet and sour taste. Find the recipe here.
11. Sweet Tea Sangria
Tea and Sangria, that’s how math is done right. Find the recipe here.
12. Blueberry Mojito
The sweetness of Blueberry, tanginess of Lime and goodness of Rum. Find the recipe here.
Cheers to Life!