Even if you aren’t into cooking, you will have to do something now that ordering isn’t a viable option anymore.You don’t need great culinary skills for these simple but delicious 3 ingredient recipes:  

1.  Chia Pudding

Ingredients: Coconut milk, chia seeds & honey. Recipe here.

Source: minimalistbaker

2. Chocolate Oatmeal Breakfast Cookies 

Ingredients: Oats, ripe bananas, and chocolate chips. Recipe here.

Source: skinnytaste

3. Almond Butter Smoothie

Ingredients: Blueberries, almond butter, and almond milk.  Recipe here.

Source: paleogrubs

4. Avocado Toast

Ingredients: Avocado, feta, and pomegranate. Recipe here.

Source: sisuhealthgroup

5. Peanut Butter Panckaes

Ingredients: Banana, eggs, and peanut flour. Recipe here

Source: tasteofhome

6. Flourless Chocolate Muffins

Ingredients: Nut butter, cocoa powder, and eggs. Recipe here. 

Source: paleohacks

 7. Banana Sushi

Ingredients: Banana, nut butter, and toppings. Recipe here.

Source: thepetitecook

8. French Toast Mugs

Ingredients:  Bread, eggs, and milk. Recipe here.

Source: jellytoastblog

9. Greek Yogurt Parfait

Ingredients: Greek yogurt, granola and fresh berries. Recipe here.

Source: Popsugar

10. Sweet Potato and Banana Toast

Ingredients: Bread, sweet potato, and banana. Recipe here.

Source: cloudinary

 11. Eggs Baked In Avocado

Ingredients: Olive oil, avocado, and eggs. Recipe here.

Source: slenderkitchen

12. Banana Pancakes

Ingredients: Banana, baking powder, and eggs. Recipe here.

Source: Tasty

13. Banana Cinnamon Rolls

Ingredients: Bananas, cinnamon, and date paste. Recipe here.

Source: feastingonfruit

14. Eggs Baked in Hash Browns

Ingredients: Sweet potato and eggs. Recipe here.

Source: Pinterest

15. Pumpkin Pancakes

Ingredients: Pumpkin puree, egg, and almond flour. Recipe here.

Source: NYT

16. Coconut Oil Biscuits

Ingredients: Coconut oil, coconut milk, and self-rising flour. Recipe here.

Source: gimmesomeoven

Have a happy breakfast!  