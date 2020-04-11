Even if you aren’t into cooking, you will have to do something now that ordering isn’t a viable option anymore.You don’t need great culinary skills for these simple but delicious 3 ingredient recipes:

1. Chia Pudding

Ingredients: Coconut milk, chia seeds & honey. Recipe here.

2. Chocolate Oatmeal Breakfast Cookies

Ingredients: Oats, ripe bananas, and chocolate chips. Recipe here.

3. Almond Butter Smoothie

Ingredients: Blueberries, almond butter, and almond milk. Recipe here.

4. Avocado Toast

Ingredients: Avocado, feta, and pomegranate. Recipe here.

5. Peanut Butter Panckaes

Ingredients: Banana, eggs, and peanut flour. Recipe here.

6. Flourless Chocolate Muffins

Ingredients: Nut butter, cocoa powder, and eggs. Recipe here.

7. Banana Sushi

Ingredients: Banana, nut butter, and toppings. Recipe here.

8. French Toast Mugs

Ingredients: Bread, eggs, and milk. Recipe here.

9. Greek Yogurt Parfait

Ingredients: Greek yogurt, granola and fresh berries. Recipe here.

10. Sweet Potato and Banana Toast

Ingredients: Bread, sweet potato, and banana. Recipe here.

11. Eggs Baked In Avocado

Ingredients: Olive oil, avocado, and eggs. Recipe here.

12. Banana Pancakes

Ingredients: Banana, baking powder, and eggs. Recipe here.

13. Banana Cinnamon Rolls

Ingredients: Bananas, cinnamon, and date paste. Recipe here.

14. Eggs Baked in Hash Browns

Ingredients: Sweet potato and eggs. Recipe here.

15. Pumpkin Pancakes

Ingredients: Pumpkin puree, egg, and almond flour. Recipe here.

16. Coconut Oil Biscuits

Ingredients: Coconut oil, coconut milk, and self-rising flour. Recipe here.

Have a happy breakfast!