Even if you aren’t into cooking, you will have to do something now that ordering isn’t a viable option anymore.You don’t need great culinary skills for these simple but delicious 3 ingredient recipes:
1. Chia Pudding
Ingredients: Coconut milk, chia seeds & honey. Recipe here.
2. Chocolate Oatmeal Breakfast Cookies
Ingredients: Oats, ripe bananas, and chocolate chips. Recipe here.
3. Almond Butter Smoothie
Ingredients: Blueberries, almond butter, and almond milk. Recipe here.
4. Avocado Toast
Ingredients: Avocado, feta, and pomegranate. Recipe here.
5. Peanut Butter Panckaes
Ingredients: Banana, eggs, and peanut flour. Recipe here.
6. Flourless Chocolate Muffins
Ingredients: Nut butter, cocoa powder, and eggs. Recipe here.
7. Banana Sushi
Ingredients: Banana, nut butter, and toppings. Recipe here.
8. French Toast Mugs
Ingredients: Bread, eggs, and milk. Recipe here.
9. Greek Yogurt Parfait
Ingredients: Greek yogurt, granola and fresh berries. Recipe here.
10. Sweet Potato and Banana Toast
Ingredients: Bread, sweet potato, and banana. Recipe here.
11. Eggs Baked In Avocado
Ingredients: Olive oil, avocado, and eggs. Recipe here.
12. Banana Pancakes
Ingredients: Banana, baking powder, and eggs. Recipe here.
13. Banana Cinnamon Rolls
Ingredients: Bananas, cinnamon, and date paste. Recipe here.
14. Eggs Baked in Hash Browns
Ingredients: Sweet potato and eggs. Recipe here.
15. Pumpkin Pancakes
Ingredients: Pumpkin puree, egg, and almond flour. Recipe here.
16. Coconut Oil Biscuits
Ingredients: Coconut oil, coconut milk, and self-rising flour. Recipe here.
Have a happy breakfast!