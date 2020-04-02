As the quarantine bug is forcing our inner chefs to come out, here is a list of our favourite food bloggers you can follow to inspire your everyday home-cooking:

1. Chef Anahita Dhondy

Take a sneak peek of the recipes of some age-old Parsi delicacies and food from across the globe with the main boss woman of Soda Bottle Openerwala, Chef Anahita.

2. Antoni Porowski

Who ordered easy to cook delicious recipes with a chunk of cuteness on the side?

3. Shivesh Bhatia

Whenever I look at this 23-year-old, self-taught baker's Instagram account, I literally droll all over my phone.

4. Nigella Lawson

The OG culinary queen who started her cooking show on TLC and changed the way we look at cooking our meals.

5. Chef Pooja Dhingra

The patisserie chef who has revolutionised the way Indians perceive dessert with a French twist.

6. Chef Ranveer Brar

Chef Ranveer Brar has started a #LockdownCookbook. Every day, he shares a new recipe of all the desi delicacies we have grown up with.

7. Chef Megha Kohli

Follow this Times Chef of The Year to get some kickass Armenian, home cooked recipes.

8. Pablo Naranjo Agular

This adorable Columbian chef has been Pooja Dhingra's right hand in establishing the famous Le'15 cafe.

9. Saloni Kukreja

This Mumbai born, based in Vancouver, chef-in-the-making is making us want to step in our kitchens and follow her simplified recipes.

10. Alison Roman

This foodie and columnist is all set to make your quarantine dinner dates a little more cheesy with her tempting recipes.

11. Chef Saransha Goila

The Indian based chef who gave the most-cherished North-Indian recipe a modern twist. He changed the way the world perceived butter chicken. And now is here to teach us a few things from his cookbook.

12. Rachel Khoo

You might remember her shows on TLC and now she's spilling all her mouth-watering recipes on Instagram.

13. Chef Kunal Kapoor

Chef Kunal Kapoor occasionally takes a master-class to teach us how to make all the desi Instagramable dishes with a twist.

14. Chef David Chang

This famous restaurateur who owns some world famous noodle bars is here to teach you a thing or two.

15. Chef Vineet Bhatia

This Mumbai born, London based, Michelin star celebrity chef is a passionate teacher who occasionally shares his cherished recipes on Instagram.

16. Padma Lakshmi

The Indian origin influencer stays connected to her roots by revisiting some homegrown Indian recipes and we're all eyes and ears to try them out.

17. Joy The Baker

This patisserie cook will tell you exactly how to make your delicious food look Instagramable.

18. Chef Jamie Oliver

The mastermind who has dominated over Italian cuisine is here to challenge and brush up your cooking skills.

19. Chrissy Teigen

Whenever the author of Cravings uses her dashing husband John Legend as a guinea pig to try new dishes, we die a little.

20. Diane Morrisey

Whether it's cooking or baking, there's nothing you won't find on Diane's scrumptious Instagram page.

BRB, I'm all set to experiment with Maggi, now.