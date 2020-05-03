Times are tough but the one thing constant through it all is good food. We can always rely on some delish dishes to lift our spirits.
Here is a list of our all-time favourite desi comfort foods that have a special place in our hearts:
1. Cheeni roti with ghee
2. Malai on garam garam toast
3. Parle G with piping hot chai
4. Aloo parantha with curd and pickle
5. Bread pakoras in the rain
6. Rajma chawal that can fix a bad day
7. Thayir sadam aka traditional curd rice with a dash of pickle
8. Some delish suji ka halwa
9. A bowl of Maggi
10. Butter chicken with garlic naan
11. Momos with that mysterious sauce
12. Samosas with chutney
13. Idlis submerged in a bowl of hot sambar
14. Chocos and cold milk is a guilty pleasure
15. Fruit cream but we'll leave out the apples
16. Biryani with shorba
17. Bread butter jam post 12 AM hits different
18. Cold rabri and hot jalebi
19. Honey chilli potatoes
20. A sizzling plate of chole bhature
21. Bhujia, bread and ketchup. It's a whole meal.
What are you cooking today?