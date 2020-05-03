Times are tough but the one thing constant through it all is good food. We can always rely on some delish dishes to lift our spirits. 

via GIPHY

Here is a list of our all-time favourite desi comfort foods that have a special place in our hearts:

1. Cheeni roti with ghee

Chini roti with ghee comfort food
Source: ScoopWhoop

2. Malai on garam garam toast

malai toast comfort food
Source: Telgraph

3. Parle G with piping hot chai

Source: ScoopWhoop

4. Aloo parantha with curd and pickle

Aloo parantha with curd and pickle comfort food
Source: Simmer

5. Bread pakoras in the rain

Bread pakoras in the rain comfort food
Source: YouTube

6. Rajma chawal that can fix a bad day

rajma chawal comfort food
Source: Reddit

7. Thayir sadam aka traditional curd rice with a dash of pickle

thayir sadam comfort food
Source: Binjal's kitchen

8. Some delish suji ka halwa 

suji ka halwa comfort food
Source: Yummy Tummy

9. A bowl of Maggi

maggi comfort food
Source: Indian veggie delight

10. Butter chicken with garlic naan

Butter chicken with garlic naan
Source: Economic Times

11. Momos with that mysterious sauce 

street momos comfort food
Source: Just Dial

12. Samosas with chutney

Samosas with chutney
Source: Simple recipes

13. Idlis submerged in a bowl of hot sambar

idli sambar comfort food
Source: flavouroma

14. Chocos and cold milk is a guilty pleasure 

chocos and milk comfort food
Source: India Mart

15. Fruit cream but we'll leave out the apples

fruit cream comfort food
Source: House of nash eats

16. Biryani with shorba

Biryani with shorba comfort food
Source: Swiggy

17. Bread butter jam post 12 AM hits different

bread jam comfort food
Source: YouTube

18. Cold rabri and hot jalebi 

rabri jalebi comfort food
Source: unnatisilks

19. Honey chilli potatoes 

Honey chilli potatoes comfort food
Source: YouTube

20. A sizzling plate of chole bhature 

chole bhature comfort food
Source: Cook with manali

21. Bhujia, bread and ketchup. It's a whole meal. 

bhujia comfort food
Source: Adobe

What are you cooking today? 