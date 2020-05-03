Times are tough but the one thing constant through it all is good food. We can always rely on some delish dishes to lift our spirits.

Here is a list of our all-time favourite desi comfort foods that have a special place in our hearts:

1. Cheeni roti with ghee

2. Malai on garam garam toast

3. Parle G with piping hot chai

4. Aloo parantha with curd and pickle

5. Bread pakoras in the rain

6. Rajma chawal that can fix a bad day

7. Thayir sadam aka traditional curd rice with a dash of pickle

8. Some delish suji ka halwa

9. A bowl of Maggi

10. Butter chicken with garlic naan

11. Momos with that mysterious sauce

12. Samosas with chutney

13. Idlis submerged in a bowl of hot sambar

14. Chocos and cold milk is a guilty pleasure

15. Fruit cream but we'll leave out the apples

16. Biryani with shorba

17. Bread butter jam post 12 AM hits different

18. Cold rabri and hot jalebi

19. Honey chilli potatoes

20. A sizzling plate of chole bhature

21. Bhujia, bread and ketchup. It's a whole meal.

What are you cooking today?