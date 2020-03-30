If you are trying to eat healthy and are looking for a sugar substitute, then jaggery is what you need.

It’s healthy, not processed with chemicals the way sugar is, all natural and vegan. But there are other benefits of jaggery...



1. Improves Digestive Health

Jaggery activates the digestive enzymes in the body, stimulates bowel movements and thus helps prevent and relieve constipation. A small piece of jaggery after lunch could kick-start digestion, which is key to good overall health.

2. Prevents Anaemia

Jaggery is rich in Iron and Folate which help prevent anaemia by ensuring that a normal level of red blood cells is maintained. This is especially beneficial for pregnant women. Moreover, it provides ample energy to the body.

3. Relieves Menstrual Pain

Due to its richness in many essential nutrients, jaggery is an effective natural treatment for menstrual discomforts, especially providing relief from cramps. It leads to the release of endorphins which relaxes your body, thereby preventing Pre-Menstrual syndrome (PMS).

4. Blood Purifier

Jaggery is well known for its blood purifying abilities. When consumed on a regular basis and in limited quantities, it cleanses the blood, eliminating harmful toxins.

5. Cleanses the body

Jaggery is a great natural cleansing agent for the body. It efficiently cleans the respiratory tract, lungs, intestines, stomach and food pipe. Eating jaggery is highly recommended for people working in highly polluted areas.

6. Boosts Intestinal Health

Jaggery also boosts intestinal strength due to its high magnesium content. Muscles within the digestive tract, including the intestinal wall, are relaxed by magnesium, which improves digestion.

7. Controls Blood Pressure

Jaggery contains Potassium and Sodium, which play an important role in the maintenance of acid levels in the body. It makes sure that a normal level of blood pressure is maintained.

8. Relieves Joint Pain

If you suffer from joint pains and aches, eating jaggery can provide relief. Drinking a glass of milk with jaggery everyday can help strengthen the bones, thereby preventing joint and bone problems.

9. Prevents Respiratory Problems

By consuming jaggery regularly, you can prevent respiratory ailments such as asthma and bronchitis, among others. It's also loaded with antioxidants and minerals such as Zinc and Selenium, which helps in preventing free-radical damage and can also boost resistance against infections.

Its high time you add jaggery in your diet.