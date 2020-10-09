Biryani lovers, this is a fair warning - look away now. Because I can't bear for you to witness what I, a fellow biryani lover, has witnessed.

No, it's not elaichi in biryani. It's not even pulao masquerading as veg biryani. It's honest-to-God, rosogulla biryani and a Facebook page called Madly Food Lover posted its video.

Yes, there is a dish that combines two perfectly delicious, wonderfully mouth-watering dishes, and turns it into a dish that would finally convince me that karela is not the worst thing in this world.

Now I know that I haven't tried it yet but honestly, I don't think I would want to either. And I am not the only one who thinks that:

What more proof do you need that it's the end of the world?