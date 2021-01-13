We Indians love our food. Be it spicy or sweet, we love taking pride in our masalas & even our chasni.

Before we do that, did you know there are a few food items that are actually not Indian but belong to different parts of the world? They only became our favourite through trade and travel.

1. Samosa

Samosas originated from the Middle East. Originally, it had fillings of meats, nuts along with spices. It became our favourite snack as traders from that area used to bring it here.



2. Gulab Jamuns

Gulab Jamuns are a sweet delicacy that came from Persia and the Mediterranean. It was also known as Lokma.

3. Tea

Tea a.k.a the country's favourite actually belongs to China and only became a part of our culture when the British starter cultivating it in India.

4. Dal Rice

Even our staple and comfort food doesn't belong to us. Dal Bhaat comes from Nepal and became a part of our diet after it spread across India.

5. Idli

Although it's a must-have South Indian dish, it isn't from South India at all. Idlis made their way to India from Indonesia via the Arabs.



6. Rajma

To the shock of many North Indians, Rajma didn't originate in India. It actually belongs to Mexico and Guatemala.

7. Chicken Tikka Masala

After a customer complained to the chef that the chicken is too dry, he did his magic and came up with Chicken Tikka Masala in Glasgow, thereon, it became a favourite of most non-vegetarian Indians.



8. Shukto

This dish which is now a part of Bengal came from Portugal and only reached Bengal through Goa.

9. Naan

Turns out, Naan bhi hamara nahi hai as it reached India during Mughal times and has Persian roots.



10. Vindaloo

Back in Portugal where this dish came from, Vindaloo was adapted from Carne de vinha d'alhos. The dish didn't originally have potatoes in it but was modified by Indians later on.



11. Jalebi

Did you know that our dear Jalebis actually came from the Middle East? It would be wise to note that there were multiple versions of the sweet in different Asian regions. Indians got a taste of it through Persian invaders and the delicacy was known as Zalabiya in Arabic and Zalibiya in Persian.



12. Filter Coffee

As it turns out, all of us should be thankful to Baba Budan who smuggled 7 coffee beans to India while coming back from his pilgrimage to Mecca. Not just that, he even cultivated the beans and the rest is history. Coffee was later on marketed by the Coffee Cess Committee while setting up their first Coffee House.



After this, I just don't feel the same anymore.