In another episode of how Indians don't shy away from trying out bizzare food combinations, we have a Bengaluru restaurant serving idli on an ice cream stick.

Yes, three idlis on sticks are arranged on a platter, with one dipped in a bowl of sambar. There's also the traditional coconut chutney on the side. We don't know what to think about it.

Bengaluru and it's food innovations are always synonymous!@vishalk82 pic.twitter.com/IpWXXu84XV — Mahendrakumar (@BrotherToGod) September 30, 2021

Ever since the upload, the post has gone viral with various reactions from all over. Some folks are unsure if they are eating idli or kulfi with sambhar or chutney.

For heaven’s sake leave it alone, Dose is already messed up with so called creativity and now u want to spoil this as well — ashish kumar (@ashishaka) September 30, 2021

People from other side are trying to save the trees and finding alternatives, here these guys are wasting those sticks unnecessarily in the name of creativity! — ನಟಭಯಂಕರ (@mshindhe) September 30, 2021

While some are also appreciative of this creativity.

What a idea!!😉 — Deepak Mutha (@1234deepak) September 30, 2021

Looks more like a popsicle / ice pop being dipped in Sambar! 🙂 (An Idli doesnt melt - picture shows some white fluid on the left stick) — Krishna Kishore (KK) (@kkbava) September 30, 2021

Hands free version 😜 — Manish Mahesh (@manishmaheshc) October 1, 2021

Innovations really attract people. Since the dish did not come with a disclaimer of "don't try this at home", people have started preparing it in their households.

A Reddit user shared that her grandpa sent sent the OG picture on their family group on WhatsApp and asked her mom to give it a try. She made normal idlis, stuck them into some popsicle sticks, and cut off the excess idli.

The Reddit user describes her experience of having these innovative idlis as 'quite nice'.

This is what Redditors think about this.

Would you give it a try or no? Let us know in the comments below.