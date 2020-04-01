If you didn't know already, let me tell you that Indore is said to be the street food capital of the country. The city is heaven for foodies, who want to explore the varied Indian preparations. The street food of Indore has its roots based on recipes from Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra. 

Street foods of Indore is rich in flavours and we have listed some of the best for you. 

1. Poha Jalebi 

poha jalebi
Source: twitter

2. Khatta Samosa 

khatta samosa
Source: treebo

3. Moong Bhajiya 

Moong Bhajiya
Source: discoverindore

4. Bhutte ki Kees

bhutte ki kees
Source: vegrecipesofindia

5. Mawa Batti 

mawa batti
Source: cookpad

6. Dal Bafla 

dal bafla
Source: justdial

7. Sabudana Khichdi 

sabudana khichdi
Source: lbb

8. Garadu 

garadu
Source: indorehd

9. Khopra Patties 

khopra patties
Source: tripadvisor

10. Jaleba 

jaleba
Source: twitter

Indore is surely a paradise for all the food lovers out there.  