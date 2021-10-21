From chocolate maggi to cheese and dry fruits dosa, we have witnessed a number of bizarre food combinations going viral this year on social media platforms. People go ahead and end up ruining our favourite cuisines and the latest addition to this creepy food club is Rasgulla Chaat.

Yes, you read it right!

In the one-minute-long viral clip, a person first drains the sugar syrup out of rasgullas and places them in a large bowl. He then slices it from the middle and tops it with yoghurt, tamarind chutney, spices and chopped dry fruits. The dish is apparently being served for ₹120.

The clip, shared by a user named @KaptanHindostan, has garnered 121.2K views and thousands of likes and retweets. However, the clip was originally shared by a YouTube channel ‘Delhi Food Nest’ and claimed that this weird dish is being served in Karol Bagh’s Chaina Market.

Needless to say, the clip went viral on social media. While some netizens were disgusted by the bizarre concoction, others posted hilarious memes on the same.

Shocking! Isme Cheese aur butter ad karna bhul gaye? 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) October 19, 2021

Every Bengali after watching this pic.twitter.com/DZO67O5zQk — Souvik Majumder (@Souvik_Dec25) October 19, 2021

Every day, we stray further and further away from the light of God. And this is the proof — Amit Manjul (@AmitManjul) October 19, 2021

Chilli sauce bhi bhool gaye... — Afaan 🇮🇳 (@tweetheist) October 19, 2021

How can they destroy the taste!!? Ye cherchani ho rha h Rosogolla ke sath!! pic.twitter.com/6rTk1LOrzL — Naazmoni✨ (@Momentaryone) October 20, 2021

You can watch the entire clip here:

Note: All the images are taken from Twitter.