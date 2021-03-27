You might have peeled all manner of bananas through your life, but it's highly unlikely that you've ever tried the one we're talking about in this article.

Blue Java bananas are literally bright blue in colour, and apart from their striking appearance, they also taste like vanilla. What!?

They’re a hybrid of two species of banana native to Southeast Asia - Musa balbisiana and Musa acuminata.

The unique blue peel is due to their natural wax coating. Also, the natural compounds in their flesh makes them taste and even feel like vanilla ice-cream.

These bananas are a great source of fiber, manganese, and vitamins B6 and C. They also provide iron, phosphorus, thiamine, and selenium.

Just make sure you don't slip on a peel!