When some of us get the chance to travel, we have a checklist of restaurants that we try to tick off, because travelling can often mean exploring the food options in the countries/places we’re travelling to. And I don’t know about you, but if someone recommends a good restaurant, I try to visit and check them out. Something similar happens when I see my favourite celebs eat at restaurants in different locations, I make it a point to try those eateries out.

That’s why I’ve curated international restaurants that Bollywood celebs visit and maybe you’d find this list just as intriguing as I did while curating it.

Here, take a look for yourself:

1. Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora – Pastis, New York

A bistro-style French restaurant in New York? Goals!

2. Katrina Kaif – Flying Sauces x The Angel, Maldives

We know that Katrina Kaif frequently goes to the Maldives for vacations, so it’s no surprise that this stunning restaurant is one that she enjoys going to.

Credit: Soneva

3. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan – Restaurant Beryte, Cannes

Aishwarya Rai’s name has become synonymous with Cannes. We’re sure when she goes to the city she explores the food nicely!

Credit: India Today

4. Shahrukh Khan – Al Ustaad, Dubai

Al Ustaad offers platters of grilled kebabs and rice served with salads and sauces. Not only SRK, but celebrities like Salman Khan and Anil Kapoor, Arjun Rampal and John Abraham also frequent the restaurant.

5. Sonam Kapoor – Chucs Restaurant

This London restaurant serves Italian-leaning, Mediterranean food, which is apparently on Sonam Kapoor’s list of favourites.

6. Anushka Sharma – Bombay Bustle, London

Bombay Bustle has been recognized as one of the best Indian restaurants in London, so we get Anushka Sharma’s fascination with it!

Travel goals, yes, food goals – absolutely.