After its Big Whooper, if there's one thing that Burger King is known for, then it is its advertisement.



I mean, you can always depend on them to not only stand apart but also have the last say in a conversation.

But this time, Burger King has taken rather a different turn. Instead of going for their usual witty and hard-hitting ways, Burger King UK has appealed to its customers to lend a helping hand to its 'sister chains.'

On Monday, Burger King UK in a post asked its customers to order food from its competitors including McDonald's and other independent fast food outlets.

We know, we never thought we’d be saying this either. pic.twitter.com/cVRMSLSDq6 — Burger King (@BurgerKingUK) November 2, 2020

From always shading its long time rival- Mcdonald's to asking people to help them out, Burger King surely grabbed a lot of eyeballs.

Explains a lot https://t.co/CalmlcD3eu — Burger King (@BurgerKingUK) November 5, 2018

They did so to support other chains and outlets during the second lockdown imposed in the country.

Keeping in mind the restrictions coming their way from November 5, Burger King appealed to its customers to help out other sister chains by ordering from them.

The post till now has garnered over 117.5K like, 2K comments, and 42.4K retweets.

Seeing the post, people couldn't help but react to it. While some supported this gesture.

We’re in for a Whopper – thanks @BurgerKingUK and thanks to all hospitality works keeping the UK fed in hard times 👏👏 — pizzahutdeliver (@pizzahutdeliver) November 2, 2020

To the people saying it's a multi million dollar company. Yes BUT your local one isn't. It's a franchise owned by someone local who is trying their best to feed their family and pay their workers. They DON'T have those millions of dollars to do that with. — Mr Todd the Fox (@HisFoxxiness) November 2, 2020

👏👏👏 respect, good luck for the rest of the season, your fans were class as always — Ryan Elliott (@RyanEJourno) November 2, 2020

People need to realize when your refusing to shop there cause it has the name of a large Corp, your not hurting the Corp, your hurting the people that franchise/own the place. They give some money to the Corp, called Royalty, and the rest goes to the owners. I own a Midas so Ik.. — Billie Eilishes Shoes (@lyrxx33) November 2, 2020

Before the pandemic / after the pandemic pic.twitter.com/kpB6wlWqPN — claudioplanet ♕ (@claudioplanet) November 2, 2020

Even if you hate the team, you’ve got to respect Burgen Kloop, fair play (from a Subway fan) — Tomas Gallent (@TomasGallent) November 2, 2020

Class act — הסולידית (@hasolidit) November 2, 2020

This statement definitely puts the King in Burger King pic.twitter.com/iGfFJXk185 — Mark Ryan ライレイド４７５ (@Rylade475) November 2, 2020

A few were against it.

No. If i want to support somebody I will support small local places, not multimillion disgusting companies, thank you. — TIBERIO🇱🇮 ♛✞ (@Letram_Sorc) November 2, 2020

Congratulations to the marketing manager, not for the ‘good action’ but for the surreptitious advertising. Try to start paying a living wage to your workers. — Barbarutxy (@barbarutxy) November 3, 2020

Thank you multi-billion dollar company for your incredibly heartfelt and sincere comment that isn't totally an obvious ploy at increasing goodwill through an empty gesture by planting the seed that BK doesn't completely suck. — André Segers (@AndreSegers) November 2, 2020

Can we not pretend this is anything other than “continue to buy our stuff so you can support our staff, rather than us supporting them ourselves”. And it may say “help our sister-brands” but everyone knows they don’t give a crap about any company other than their own. — m Miele (@m5a5miele) November 2, 2020

yeah the whole point of that is to support SMALL businesses. all those conglomerates are doing justttt fine — k8 (@af4iry) November 2, 2020

Your corporation - and every other fast food corporation - has more than enough money to continue paying your workers.



This isn't solidarity, this is you trying to escape the responsibility you have to your employees. — *CLANG CLANG* I LIKE TO HAVE EVIL VƎX (@vexwerewolf) November 3, 2020

Yea... no. McDonalds and Burger King and Pizza Hut are fine. They're gonna be fine. And they feed us absolute dogshit poison. Go to your local restaurants, delis, and diners. Put money back into your community. Support your local entrepreneurs. Forget these billion-dollar brands. — Jason Metz (@MKTGInfluencers) November 2, 2020