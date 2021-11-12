You know there are some facts that although have existed for a long while, go almost unnoticed. And here's one that we seemed to have found and is a bit of a shocker. Chicken Tikka Masala is the national dish of Britain, according to the Google search.

Yep. You read that right. Although the dish's origin is a bit unclear because some say it was created by a Bangladeshi chef in the 1970s in Scotland. And it is somewhat of a fusion cuisine because the chef made some changes in the recipe to suit a customer's palette.

I guess the taste of this new dish travelled to different parts of Europe and it ultimately became an important part of British culture. Because, back in 2001, the British Foreign Secretary, Robin Cook called the cuisine a symbol of modern multicultural Britain!

Chicken Tikka Massala is now a true British national dish, not only because it is the most popular, but because it is a perfect illustration of the way Britain absorbs and adapts external influences. Chicken Tikka is an Indian dish. The Massala sauce was added to satisfy the desire of British people to have their meat served in gravy.

- Robin Cook

Interesting! Also, fun fact, the chef had added extra tomato-cream sauce to his chicken tikka to make it what it is now.