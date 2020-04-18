The lockdown has changed our lifestyle completely. We used to hog street food, but now all we eat is healthy ghar ka khaana. Panipuri waale bhaiya, we miss you!
Oh well, since he’s unavailable, why not try and make some street food at home?! Shall we?
01. Pakode
No matter the season, pyaz ke pakode can never not be fun to eat. Find the recipe here.
02. Jhalmuri
You can make a delicious bong food connection with this street food. Find the recipe here.
03. Panipuri
This has to be the one we miss the most! Preparing this is a family affair, but do try it. Find the recipe here.
04. Vada Pav
You can whip up this Mumbai street delicacy very quickly. Find the recipe here.
05. Papri Chaat
Muh me paani aa gaya na? Find the recipe here.
06. Aloo Tikki Chaat
There is always room for chaat. Find the recipe here.
07. Momos
We miss momos and so do you. Find the recipe here.
08. Chhole Bhature
Chhole Bhature is a mood. Find the recipe here.
09. Samosa
What diet-shiet! Make some samosa with meethi and teekhi chutney. Find the recipe here.
10. Pav Bhaaji
A wise man once said, don’t khao bhao, make some Bhaaji and pav. Find the recipe here.
11. Street Noodles
Craving for some chindian noodles? Don’t order, make some at home. Find the recipe here.
Hungry Kya?