There’s no doubt about the fact that the pandemic has affected every individual in some way and everyone is doing their bit to help each other. From providing safety kits to donating financial assistance, many have emerged as a ray of hope in people’s lives.

In a fresh incident, a very generous customer left a ₹11 lakh tip on a ₹2500 bill at Stumble Inn Bar & Grill in Londonderry, New Hampshire.

The restaurant’s owner Mike Zarella shared an image of the bill and also thanked the customer who wishes to remain anonymous on Facebook.

A gentleman came in at the bar and ordered a beer and a couple of chilli cheese dogs and then he ordered pickle chips and a Patron (tequila) drink. At around 3:30, he asked the bartender for the check. She gave it to him and walked away, and then he said to her, ‘Don't spend it all in one place’.

- Mike Zarella

The bartender didn’t notice the tip at first. But, upon listening to his joke, she noticed the amount and was shocked. The tip amount was later distributed amongst the bartenders and kitchen workers at the restaurant.

Here is the post the owner shared:

