Sharing a heart-wrenching story of a Zomato executive, 18-year-old Aditya Sharma took to Twitter to bring attention to an incident that baffled his mind. The delivery guy showed up on time with his order. But that's not the strange part. He arrived on a bicycle amidst the scorching heatwave the country is undergoing. At the time, the temperature of his city Rajasthan was around 42 degrees celsius. Curious, he inquired about his life and what he found out was even more moving.
Twitterati was touched by this story and quickly assembled to get Durga Meena the bike he deserved:
@CoreenaSuares2 What a heartwarming story Coreena. What does a bike mean to us vs someone else. What does a laptop mean to us vs someone else. Why not someone run a campaign to also source second hand laptops (that we no longer use) and give to someone who use for livelihood.— Radikal Talks (@radikaltalks) April 12, 2022
Great to see you my peoples doing things for good cause— Book Info 📚 (@BookInfo19) April 11, 2022
Done my bit also pic.twitter.com/JOFEiqPspK
we need to learn empathy. Always look things from other person perspective. If we are privileged then nothing more can we achieve other then sharing our fourtune.Don't forget this land gave birth to people like Swami Vivekananda who used give away even clothes he was wearing— 🇮🇳 Jai 🇺🇦 (@jaigreat555) April 11, 2022
.@Adityaaa_Sharma की @Twitter ID में सिर्फ 230 फॉलोवर्स हैं. पर #DeliveryMan की मदद के लिए की गयी उनकी ट्वीट को हज़ारों रेस्पॉन्स मिले हैं.— Dipanshu Kabra (@ipskabra) April 11, 2022
People say SM is full of Negativity, but there are wonderful people in this thread, the true flag bearers of #HelpChain & #RealLifeHeroes. https://t.co/Tf25ZsRYAw
Has he reached his goal? Do update with a picture of his bike once done :-)— •• Saloni Malhotra •• (@salonimalhotra) April 11, 2022
Hundreds of people contributed to the noble initiative and I'm delighted to say, Durga Meena achieved his target in a matter of hours! If you want to find out what bike he purchased, stay tuned and keep an eye on Aditya's Twitter account.