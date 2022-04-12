Sharing a heart-wrenching story of a Zomato executive, 18-year-old Aditya Sharma took to Twitter to bring attention to an incident that baffled his mind. The delivery guy showed up on time with his order. But that's not the strange part. He arrived on a bicycle amidst the scorching heatwave the country is undergoing. At the time, the temperature of his city Rajasthan was around 42 degrees celsius. Curious, he inquired about his life and what he found out was even more moving.

Hundreds of people contributed to the noble initiative and I'm delighted to say, Durga Meena achieved his target in a matter of hours! If you want to find out what bike he purchased, stay tuned and keep an eye on Aditya's Twitter account.

Update: Durga Meena finally bought himself a bike!  