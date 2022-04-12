Sharing a heart-wrenching story of a Zomato executive, 18-year-old Aditya Sharma took to Twitter to bring attention to an incident that baffled his mind. The delivery guy showed up on time with his order. But that's not the strange part. He arrived on a bicycle amidst the scorching heatwave the country is undergoing. At the time, the temperature of his city Rajasthan was around 42 degrees celsius. Curious, he inquired about his life and what he found out was even more moving.

Read it here:

Today my order got delivered to me on time and to my surprise, this time the delivery boy was on a bicycle. today my city temperature is around 42 °C in this scorching heat of Rajasthan he delivered my order on time



I asked for some information about him so 1/ pic.twitter.com/wZjHdIzI8z — Aditya Sharma (@Adityaaa_Sharma) April 11, 2022

His name is DURGA MEENA, 31 years old. he has been delivering for 4 months and earning 10k around a month. Durga is a teacher and he is into teaching for the past 12 years



during covid, he lost his job of teaching in a school and he was talking with me in English. he has done 2/ — Aditya Sharma (@Adityaaa_Sharma) April 11, 2022

he has done his bachelor's in BCOM and wants to pursue MCOM but due to his financial condition, he started to work with zomato .



He knows everything about the internet Durga told me he wants to have his own laptop with good wifi so he can teach students online because 3/ — Aditya Sharma (@Adityaaa_Sharma) April 11, 2022

because everything is turning towards online



he has taken loans and fulfilling loans from various banks. and tires to save money to purchase a bike



So I asked about that he requires a bike to which he said ; 4/ — Aditya Sharma (@Adityaaa_Sharma) April 11, 2022

sir abhi din me 10-12 delivery hojaati hai and saans lene ka time nhi hota agar bike miljaaye toh sir toh bahut aaram hojaygha and said sir if you can manage my downpayment. i will pay my EMI myself and I will return your downpayment within 4 months with interest 5/ — Aditya Sharma (@Adityaaa_Sharma) April 11, 2022

guys, I want to raise crowdfunding of 75k I know its a huge amount but if this reaches 75k people and each person gives 1 rs we can fulfill his wish of having a bike



even he said he will return all the money of downpayment SUCH AN HARDWORKING PERSON



DETAILS BELOW. 6/ — Aditya Sharma (@Adityaaa_Sharma) April 11, 2022

Twitterati was touched by this story and quickly assembled to get Durga Meena the bike he deserved:

@CoreenaSuares2 What a heartwarming story Coreena. What does a bike mean to us vs someone else. What does a laptop mean to us vs someone else. Why not someone run a campaign to also source second hand laptops (that we no longer use) and give to someone who use for livelihood. — Radikal Talks (@radikaltalks) April 12, 2022

A small contribution towards this.. more power to him.



You my friend .. are doing an amazing job, making sure it reaches at least few more people from my side pic.twitter.com/AGeMRWh1ts — ᴠɪɴᴀʏ (@vinayG__) April 11, 2022

Great to see you my peoples doing things for good cause



Done my bit also pic.twitter.com/JOFEiqPspK — Book Info 📚 (@BookInfo19) April 11, 2022

Since he is educated and want to peruse his study, I can offer him a respectful job of showroom coordinator, check with him and DM me — 𝓢𝓑 🏜🇮🇳 (@tea_n_beer) April 11, 2022

we need to learn empathy. Always look things from other person perspective. If we are privileged then nothing more can we achieve other then sharing our fourtune.Don't forget this land gave birth to people like Swami Vivekananda who used give away even clothes he was wearing — 🇮🇳 Jai 🇺🇦 (@jaigreat555) April 11, 2022

I'm exceptionally amazed & feeling extremely emotional to see my Indian brothers so humane and helpful that in such a short fraction of time they contributed the amount to help someone in need.

That's something rare nowadays.

Thats reason of indian's prosperity.❤️&Peace🇮🇳from 🇵🇰 — Free Thinker (@classified_idi) April 11, 2022

.@Adityaaa_Sharma की @Twitter ID में सिर्फ 230 फॉलोवर्स हैं. पर #DeliveryMan की मदद के लिए की गयी उनकी ट्वीट को हज़ारों रेस्पॉन्स मिले हैं.



People say SM is full of Negativity, but there are wonderful people in this thread, the true flag bearers of #HelpChain & #RealLifeHeroes. https://t.co/Tf25ZsRYAw — Dipanshu Kabra (@ipskabra) April 11, 2022

Has he reached his goal? Do update with a picture of his bike once done :-) — •• Saloni Malhotra •• (@salonimalhotra) April 11, 2022

Hundreds of people contributed to the noble initiative and I'm delighted to say, Durga Meena achieved his target in a matter of hours! If you want to find out what bike he purchased, stay tuned and keep an eye on Aditya's Twitter account.

Guys there is an update

Please he is a very humble man

He is requesting not to send money

It's enough amount for him !

He was crying and telling me

Aaj bhagwan ko dekh liya sir

We have already closed fundraising at 8 pm still people are giving pic.twitter.com/iQ6Pz4XAkl — Aditya Sharma (@Adityaaa_Sharma) April 11, 2022

Update: Durga Meena finally bought himself a bike!