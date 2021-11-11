The best part about being on Twitter is that you never know what information you may come across. Some days, it's a random trend that makes no sense, and some days it's a tip that you are shocked you survived without all these years.
Like this cooking tip that doctor and author Nandita Iyer shared, on how to prevent milk from boiling over - by simply placing a wooden ladle over the pan.
Did you know keeping a wooden ladle over the milk pan prevents the milk from boiling over? #Cookingtip pic.twitter.com/hDC5mb51iV— Nandita Iyer (@saffrontrail) November 10, 2021
Of course, Twitterati was soon to comment with even more nuskhas, because we're desi after all, while also sharing their surprise over this new hack:
One day too late in my case .. boiled over spilled milk yesterday .. but thank you— Apurv Sardeshmukh (@apurvlawyer) November 11, 2021
Thanks for posting this! Why no one ever posted this anywhere earlier. Someone also needs to find out the hack to count pressure cooker whistle— Neha Thakur (@neha217) November 11, 2021
Wow ! Big tip for me - the milk spills every other day.— Poornima Menon (@poornimarmenon) November 10, 2021
Ailaaa!! Should have known this years ago… the number of times my mom shouted at me for spilling the milk🤦♂️ https://t.co/uqxP0XFRne— Sujit (@cynicalbabu) November 11, 2021
Yaar koi isse boys hostel me print out laga do😂😂— Shamim Akhtar (@shamimashi) November 10, 2021
Awesome! Didn’t know that. Must try.— Raaj Ashok (@rashavan06) November 11, 2021
I'm gonna try this next time https://t.co/xqzpfo6oCN— aruru 🦋 (@arunadurai99) November 11, 2021
Thinking back to all those times my mom made me wait for the milk to boil! If only I knew about this hack back then. *Sigh*