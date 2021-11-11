The best part about being on Twitter is that you never know what information you may come across. Some days, it's a random trend that makes no sense, and some days it's a tip that you are shocked you survived without all these years.

Like this cooking tip that doctor and author Nandita Iyer shared, on how to prevent milk from boiling over - by simply placing a wooden ladle over the pan.

Did you know keeping a wooden ladle over the milk pan prevents the milk from boiling over? #Cookingtip pic.twitter.com/hDC5mb51iV — Nandita Iyer (@saffrontrail) November 10, 2021

Of course, Twitterati was soon to comment with even more nuskhas, because we're desi after all, while also sharing their surprise over this new hack:

Do you know keeping any steel/ wooden ladle, breaks the fat layer( Malai) of milk allowing water vapour to escape. Hence, even after boiling milk will not spill out — Nidhi (@Nidhi_007) November 10, 2021

One day too late in my case .. boiled over spilled milk yesterday .. but thank you — Apurv Sardeshmukh (@apurvlawyer) November 11, 2021

Thanks for posting this! Why no one ever posted this anywhere earlier. Someone also needs to find out the hack to count pressure cooker whistle — Neha Thakur (@neha217) November 11, 2021

Wow ! Big tip for me - the milk spills every other day. — Poornima Menon (@poornimarmenon) November 10, 2021

Ailaaa!! Should have known this years ago… the number of times my mom shouted at me for spilling the milk🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/uqxP0XFRne — Sujit (@cynicalbabu) November 11, 2021

Yaar koi isse boys hostel me print out laga do😂😂 — Shamim Akhtar (@shamimashi) November 10, 2021

Awesome! Didn’t know that. Must try. — Raaj Ashok (@rashavan06) November 11, 2021

That's all I had to do all those times? 🤯 https://t.co/FiYYK0HshG — Aamna (@_aamnakhan) November 11, 2021

Found the answer on twitter 🤯👌🏻🤭 https://t.co/l8dJ03Y10M — Jannat ‏جنت 🤲🏻🌹 (@Mssweetiepie_28) November 11, 2021

I'm gonna try this next time https://t.co/xqzpfo6oCN — aruru 🦋 (@arunadurai99) November 11, 2021

Thinking back to all those times my mom made me wait for the milk to boil! If only I knew about this hack back then. *Sigh*