The best part about being on Twitter is that you never know what information you may come across. Some days, it's a random trend that makes no sense, and some days it's a tip that you are shocked you survived without all these years. 

Like this cooking tip that doctor and author Nandita Iyer shared, on how to prevent milk from boiling over - by simply placing a wooden ladle over the pan. 

Of course, Twitterati was soon to comment with even more nuskhas, because we're desi after all, while also sharing their surprise over this new hack: 

Thinking back to all those times my mom made me wait for the milk to boil! If only I knew about this hack back then. *Sigh*