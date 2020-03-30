Unless you've entered your quarantine hibernation without an internet connection, you'd know that #DalgonaCoffee has been trending on every social media platform. As if it's an immunity booster or a magic elixir that will save us from this horrid pandemic.

If you're sick of looking at mouthwatering and aesthetically pleasing pictures of this two-layered drink with a creamy topping of whipped coffee over plain milk everywhere, and still fail to understand what the hype is about, join the club.

Got curious about all this #dalgonacoffee hype ☕️ pic.twitter.com/PmKeOvnjqE — Briggette Gonzalez (@breggidoo) March 30, 2020

Apparently Dalgona coffee is a very easy South Korean cold coffee trend where you make DIY whipped coffee cream and layer it on top of ice-cold milk. You only need easily accessible ingredients like instant coffee, sugar, water and milk.

All you have to do to make the whipped coffee is, take equal portions of instant coffee, sugar and water into a bowl, whisk and beat it with a fork or an electric mixer till it's fluffy and frothy.

Pro Tip: You can also transfer the mixture in a tumbler or a bottle and shake it vigorously till you get your whipped coffee ( trust me, it's way easier).

So I made #DalgonaCoffee . I’m not a coffee person but this taste so good, you guys should try it😊 pic.twitter.com/srRAoZyVR3 — nurin🤍 (@nurinazmii) March 24, 2020

And once you're done making your whipped coffee, all you have to do is top it up in a glass of chilled milk.

Now for every desi kid out there who's wondering if this is the recipe of a desi pheti coffee, that we have grown up sipping, yes it is. The only difference is, you pour the beaten coffee over cold milk instead of a cup of garaam doodh.

Over the weekend, I succumbed to the social media pressure and tried making a tall glass of this visually appealing, "easy to make" cold coffee which has suddenly become the world's favourite quarantine drink.

TBH, it tasted exactly like the cold coffee that's made in every desi household. I am not kidding you when I say this, there was literally no difference.

Like it's a nice, quick workout for your forearms and all but your mixer will give you the same, frothy cold coffee. It's just twice the work for something you've grown up drinking.

Also just to be clear, Indians have been whisking and beating their coffee way before it was a viral trend. Don't trust me? Ask your grama or your mum about pheti coffee and they'll give you the exact same recipe.

These desi Netizens reacting to the #DalgonaCoffee trend is literally everything I wish to say:

People freaking out about Dalgona Coffee

India - yeah we know, been doing this for a while #yourwelcome #weknewaboutit #indianhacks #indiancappucino #dalgonacoffee — Aakarshika Singh (@lavingworld) March 28, 2020

Dalgona Coffee in India is Multiplying faster than Corona Virus. #dalgonacoffee — Tushar Tuteja (@tushartuteja) March 29, 2020

#dalgonacoffee is just the flipped version of the "phiti hui" (whipped) coffee, desi homes have been making for ages.

(Milk over coffee VS Coffee over milk)



So, my Nani has been making killer Dalgona coffee all along. pic.twitter.com/FjWvIkang9 — Snigdha Chaturvedi (@sni5chats) March 29, 2020

#dalgonacoffee Also known as Pakistani Cappuccino, Indian Latte, Beaten Coffee ... it's all the rage these days. Now that you've bought all that instant coffee, here's what you can do with it. #dalgonacoffeechallenge https://t.co/ebvZ5vo9AX — ONCE YOU GO #MAGA YOU NEVER GO BACK (@BernOutForTrump) March 28, 2020

For every Indian going crazy about #dalgonacoffee , you do realize it's beaten coffee over cold milk?

You've probably been having it since you were a teenager....

Beaten hot coffee... Ring a bell?

Just because we didn't come up with a cooler name!#CoronaLockdown — Ananyaa Goel (@ananyaa9) March 29, 2020

Have you tried the trending #DalgonaCoffee yet?😍

No? What are you waiting for.....Christmas?😛

.

It’s basically a South Korean cold version of out Indian Hand Beaten hot coffee!😅

.

Here’s the simple recipe to follow… https://t.co/MiU6pZ3189 — Radhika Agarwal (@thefoodiedevi) March 24, 2020

Well, let us know what you think about this homegrown viral trend in the comments section below.